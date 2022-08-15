This will be the relationship between Black Adam and Hawkman in the tape

Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra explains how the film will build on the history between Hawkman and ‘The Rock’ antihero in the comics

It was in an interview with Vanity Fair where Collet-Serra revealed that ‘Black Adam’ not afraid to explore the history of Hawkman with the protagonist. This could be something totally necessary, because perhaps some viewers do not understand what is happening. This is what the director said:

“In the comics, there are clear references like, ‘Hey, I saw you 5,000 years ago. Do you remember me?’ We’re not going to do that. It would be too confusing. Obviously Hawkman reincarnates, so how many times do you have to reincarnate and keep remembering? all these rules [son algo] that you don’t want to put in until those characters are really established.”

The relationship between Black Adam and Hawkman

It is very possible that ‘Black Adam’ ignore the original Hawkman story without necessarily changing his origins. This is because every time the superhero reincarnates, he does not retain the previous memories of him from the beginning. Rather, when Hawkman reaches adulthood, his memory of his life as ‘Prince Khufu’ is refreshed‘.

Therefore, during the events of ‘Black Adam’, Hawkman may not have had those moments yet to jog his memory, and therefore, would have no memory of Black Adam. As for the antihero of ‘The Rock’, even if he has his memories of Kahndaq, I would not necessarily identify Carter as ‘Prince Khufu’, since the character, every time he is reborn, undergoes various changes in his physique.

Although Black Adam is unable to identify Carter as Khufu, all of Hawkman’s equipment, including his ship and metal wings, could catch the attention of Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero, piquing his curiosity about how Hawkman obtained those objects and technology from five millennia ago. This, perhaps, could give Carter one of those moments where he finally remembers who Black Adam is.

The entire ‘DC’ fandom has all his hopes pinned on the film that will star ‘The Rock’especially after the delicate moment they live within ‘Warner’ and ‘DC’, as well as the uncertain future of the company. The trailers that we have been able to see about this film, a priori, they make us think that it will be a bombshell. But, obviously, we have to see her to decide if she is good or bad. And you, Are you excited for this movie to be released?