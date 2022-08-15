This was the emotional message that Hugh Jackman sent to Olivia Newton-John

A few minutes ago an unfortunate news was released, Olivia Newton-John succumbed to him cancer that he suffered for some years.

The actress of the iconic movie ‘Grease’ passed away at 73 years old.

In 2019 your friend Hugh Jackman He dedicated a message to his friend in front of a packed auditorium of more than 15 thousand people.

Hi Olivia, this is Hugh and 15,000 friends and fans,” Jackman began on stage at Qudos Bank Arena.

Get this, you are the most amazing person, the most amazing mom, the best ambassador, and the most amazing singer and dancer. We love you, Olivia ”, she said this last sentence in chorus with the audience.

HERE WE LEAVE YOU THE EMOTIONAL VIDEO:

You are the most amazing @olivianj!! Love HJ, @Deborra_lee and 15 thousand friends. pic.twitter.com/KVVHUrVVUe — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 5, 2019

This emotional message, which went viral at the last minute after the news of her death, emerged after the actress revealed that the cancer had taken over other parts of her body.

Olivia’s cancer was stage 4.

I’m lucky to have been through this several times before and still be here. I manage to dissociate it, otherwise I would be a victim, and I don’t want to be that. Or a slave who talks about it all the time, and I don’t want that either,” she said in the last interview she gave.

HERE WE LEAVE YOU THE INTERVIEW:

Olivia Newton-John tells #60mins why a focus on wellness is so important to her, and how the programs at the @OliviaNJ hospital can encourage positivity and strength in patients treating and living with cancer. Full story: https://t.co/SpvNhS28vh pic.twitter.com/dg3sW4T6nA — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) August 6, 2019

Hugh Jackman was quite moved on that occasion because cancer was a disease that he also suffered in his own flesh: skin cancer.

We will remember you fondly, Olivia.

