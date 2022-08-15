This is what Tom Hanks looks like as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio remake

MADRID, 10 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Tom Hanks stars in the first image of pinocchiothe live-action film that will once again bring the classic to the big screen and which, directed by Robert Zemeckiswill premiere exclusively on the streaming service in September.

In the image, the winner of two Oscars appears characterized as Geppetto, the carpenter who build and treat Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. The snapshot reveals that the appearance of Geppetto and Pinocchio himself will be heavily inspired by the 1940 Disney animated classic.

The story of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy also features in its cast Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s “conscience”; the Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo it is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key It’s “Honest” John. Also, the Oscar-nominated Lorraine Braco plays Sofia the Seagull, a new character, while Luke Evans plays The Coachman.

This is not the only revision of the classic Carlo Collodias Guillermo del Toro is also preparing another version, a stop-motion animated musical, which will premiere on Netflix in December this year.

Pinocchio is one of several real-image remakes that Disney is preparing, among which are titles such as The little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Snow White with Rachel ZeglerRapunzel, Bambi, Lilo & Stitch, Hercules, Peter Pan or The Aristocats.

A trance, that of real image review, which other animation classics have gone through such as Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Dumbo, Aladdin or the most recent Mulán or Cruella.