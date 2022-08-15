This is what the collaboration that brings the Epic Games characters to the legendary card game looks like

the card game ‘Magic: The Gathering’ and ‘Fortnite’ join forces to mix their universes and bring a couple of packs of cards inspired by the popular battle royale from EpicGames. This pair of packs are named ‘Secret Lair x Fortnite’ and ‘Secret Lair x Fortnite: Landmarks & Locations’.

The cards present situations, locations and characters ‘Fortnite’, having as a first release the following seven cards:

Gathering Storm : Which alludes to the classic ‘Fortnite’ storm that goes marking the combat zone.

: Which alludes to the classic ‘Fortnite’ storm that goes marking the combat zone. dance battle : Remembering one of the most beloved mechanics in the game, the dances.

: Remembering one of the most beloved mechanics in the game, the dances. Supply Llama : The colorful piñatas of ‘Fortnite’.

: The colorful piñatas of ‘Fortnite’. break the vault : Hidden locations on the map where we can find many chests and gold.

: Hidden locations on the map where we can find many chests and gold. battle royale : The name of the genre to which the game belongs.

: The name of the genre to which the game belongs. battle bus : The flying truck from which we jumped to The Island.

: The flying truck from which we jumped to The Island. The cube: One of the most beloved “characters” of this title who changed the map several times.



Image taken from IGN

In addition to these first seven cards, also there will be two secret cards in each of the packs. All the details regarding these letters will come to light on July 21 through the ‘Magic’ website, at 12:00 noon Central Mexico.

‘Magic: The Gathering’ is a popular card game born in 1993 by Richard Garfield, a math teacher. ‘Magic’ battles put “the wizards”, or each of the players, into combat. The cards represent spells, sorceries, artifacts, beasts, or lands, which can balance for or against one of the wizards.

More than a card game

This card game has had other collaborations with video games, even a crossover with ‘Street Fighter’ and has already had projects with ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘godzilla’ Y ‘Warhammer 40,000’. So the mixes on all fronts of pop culture.



Negan and Ryu in Magic

As with other games, ‘Magic’ cards have different individual values, depending on its age, power and rarity. In addition, it has very popular professional tournaments among the community.

Added to it, ‘Magic: The Gathering’ is an example of a system that exemplifies the Turing Stopping Problem, in which it is impossible to know if a system will stop its operations or not. For this case, it is generally impossible to formulate an operation that will decide if a player will win or not, regardless of what cards he has at the beginning.