This Is The Strange Ingredient Cardi B Uses To Keep Her Hair Clean

The controversial artist has once again shaken social networks

This time for a questionable beauty trick

Cardi B has always been controversial. Her controversial statements have made the rapper in the limelight very often. In addition, the way of talking about some issues openly has caused her on many occasions generates problems in the face of harassment received by social networks.

However, she remains as natural and friendly as ever. It is for this reason that she wanted share some hair health tips with his followers. He assures that he keeps his 29-year-old enviable hair thanks to a little secret when it comes to washing his hair: he does it with onions.

So, as you read, Cardi B washes her hair with water in which you have cooked onions. In theory, this helps her hair to be as shiny and full of vitality as the artist is accustomed to.

According to BuzzFeed, the onion helps nourish hair follicles giving them more vitality and support than it might seem at first. Cardi B has been doing this for six years and it seems that everything is going great when it comes to hair health. We will have to copy the trick!