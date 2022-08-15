this is going to be ‘Indiana Jones 5’ according to Boyd Holbrook

when it premieres indiana jones 5, It will have been 15 years since it hit theaters Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skullhighly controversial fourth installment that he directed steven spielberg with the eternal Harrison Ford. Facing the fifth Ford continues, while Spielberg has handed over the reins to james mangold and there is talk that it will be the last work of John Williams as a composer. Everything points, then, to indiana jones 5 will have a twilight air, even letting it fall that Ford’s role as the archaeologist could give way to that of the secondary character of Phoebe Waller Bridgeabout which nothing is known yet.

In fact, there are hardly any details of the plot of the film, much less of the characters that the cast will play. Along with Ford and Waller-Bridge we find Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones Y Boyd Holbrookactor of narcs who already worked with Mangold on the acclaimed Logan. This last interpreter has granted an interview to Men’s Healthand in it he wanted to put his teeth long around what to expect from indiana jones 5. “I can assure you that it will be very cool. I got to see half an hour of it when I went to Los Angeles and was with Jim.” Holbrook told, revealing that indiana jones 5 It will be a film in the style that Mangold has accustomed us to.





“You just have to watch his movies like Le Mans ’66: It’s going to be fast, it’s going to be cool and it’s going to have heart. All of her movies have this emotional rhythm, but now she also has the scale of Indiana Jones”. Quick, cool and with a heart, it aims to be an infallible recipe for Indiana Jonesto which should be added a style vintage of which Mads Mikkelsen already spoke at the time, more than likely the villain of the film. “Reminds you of the golden age of 1940s serials”he said for his part, emphasizing the kinship of indiana jones 5 with the first movies.

indiana jones 5 It does not yet have an official title, but Disney has already set the premiere for the June 30, 2023. Hopefully trailer drops soon.

