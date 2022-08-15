this has been his career

This August 15 Ben Affleck turns 50 and to recognize his talent, we tell you how his career has been over time. Well, beyond her roles in tapes like Armageddon (1998), Pearl Harbor (2001), Daredevil: The Man Without Fear (2003) and The Justice League (20017), his artistic career concentrates a long list of productions.

The beginning of his career

Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt —known artistically as Ben Affleck— was born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California and From an early age, he knew he wanted to pursue acting.that is why he began his career in commercials, series and television movies as Hands of a Stranger by The Second (1987) Voyage of the Mimi (1984).

Some time later, he made his way with feature films What rebellious and confused (1993), band on the run (nineteen ninety five), my wrong partner (1997) and thanks to his work, he obtained recognition in the cinema of Sundance.

Despite this, on more than one occasion was turned down to play roles in major productions. But this did not become an impediment, because it was what motivated him to create his own script —in collaboration with Matt Damon— to indomitable mind. A movie that premiered in 1997 and what cstabbed to famesince with it he received nine nominations of the academy and won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Ben Affleck’s Hits

Time after, Ben participated in Armageddon (1998), shakespeare in love (1998), Dogma (1999), Pearl Harbor (2001), Out of control (2002), The sum of all fears (2002), Daredevil: The Man Without Fear (2003), a dangerous relationship —co-starring with Jennifer Lopez— (2003), surviving christmas (2004), Single father (2004) and Hollywoodland (2006), a film with which he was nominated for Golden Globe for his interpretation.

Later he participated in Smokin’ Aces (2006), He do not like you to much (2009), the secrets of power (2009) and The strength of love (2009). In 2007 he worked as a director on the thriller disappeared one nightin which his brother Casey Affleck participated as a protagonist.

Three years later starred in, co-wrote and directed tape Dangerous attractionwhich was named by the National Board of Reviw as ‘Top Ten Films Of The Year‘. And by 2012 she directed and starred in the thriller arguswith which he won a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for Best Directas well as a Oscara Golden Globe and a BAFTA as Best film.

In 2014 made the adaptation of the book Loss and in 2016 he got into the skin of BruceWayne to star Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), role with which he joined The Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). His most recent production was Hypnotic (2021).

And this is only part of his career, because soon we will see Ben Affleck in movies like Flash (2023) and Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdomwhere it will return as BruceWayne.

