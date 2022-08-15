They assure that Amber Heard could debut in adult cinema with a millionaire payment

According to the latest reports, the protagonist of Aquamanwho is 36 years old and has a minor daughter, sold his house in Yucca Valley, California, near the Mojave desert, for just over a million dollars, in order to pay the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

NOT HAVING A VERY GOOD TIME:

In addition, after the scandal and his affected image, it is known that he has not received job offers in the last year. Even her participation in the second installment of the film about the king of Atlantis, starring Jason Momoa.

Amber Heard during the premiere of ‘Justice League’ in 2017.

Recently, Jessica Reed Krausauthor of the newsletter House Inhabitrevealed in its digital medium that Amber Heard participated in parties full of alcohol, sex and drugs which took place in different mansions in the Los Angeles area, attended by some of the richest and most influential men in Hollywood and the business world, and which would have “satanic” and “lesbian orgy” themes. As stated by Kraus, it would have been at these parties where Amber met Elon Muskwith whom he had a romantic relationship.