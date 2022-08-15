These are the best Tim Burton movies.

Tim Burton is one of the audience’s favorite directors and in recent decades he has been at the forefront of great films. Then review what they are for Spoiler!

Tim Burton, 63, took his first steps as an animation apprentice at nothing more and nothing less than at Disney, but the reality is that the studio never understood his work and rejected his work on more than one occasion. As a result of this situation, he made the difficult decision to resign from this job to focus on his productions, which had the support of some executives and thus he managed to create the first short films Vincent Y frankenweenie.

Noticing his talent, the big production companies began to place their half in him and that is how the filmmaker who started with strange ideas within a world like Disney became one of the most sought-after directors of the moment. Beyond the recognition earned, there is also a reality and that is that he has been carried away by success and unfortunately has opted for looks from the corporate point of view before the personal one. However, in its best period it has given us great tapes, like the ones we will present below.

+The best Tim Burton movies

5- The corpse of the bride

Stop-motion has been a trademark of the filmmaker and in 2005 he continued with this technique in a film in which he used Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter for his main voices. The premise of it follows a man who puts an engagement ring on a dead woman’s finger as a joke, for which she will claim her rights as her fiancée. In its horror comedy tone, it also mixes the bittersweet and sad tones that are part of a fantasy that makes it worthy of this list.

Available in: hbo max

4-Batman

In 1989, the film based on the DC Comics character of the same name was released with a large cast: Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl, Pat Hingle, Billy Dee Williams and Michael Gough, among others. This adaptation became a box office success and is one of the favorites of superhero fans, since in the face of abundant current events in the genre, this production does not lose its solidity.

Available in: hbo max

3- Edward Scissorhands

One of Burton’s next steps after Batman was this film that also generated millions of grosses for 20th Century Fox, as it was called before its acquisition by Disney. Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder starred in a fantasy story centered on an artificially created man named Edward who is adopted by a middle-class family and lives in an ilyllic suburb, where he discovers the feeling of falling in love.

Available in: Disney+

2- Beetlejuice

If Tim could be stripped down to one tape of his filmography, there’s no doubt that this 1988 release ticks all the boxes in the filmmaker’s mind. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones lead the cast of this comedy about a recently deceased couple who hire a vulgar ghost to scare the new occupants of their house.

Available in: Movistar Play / HBO Max (Spain)

1- Ed Wood

The bond between the director and Johnny Depp has a long history, but neither was taken to the maximum as with this biographical film about the filmmaker who apparently had no talent, where the actor hilariously and movingly tells a story about this iconic figure. of cinematography. The film was released in 1994 and to this day remains one of the best releases of the decade.

Available in: Star+ / Disney+ (Spain)