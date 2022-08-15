“There was no alternative”: Marko did not want his candidate to replace Checo Pérez to leave

The last month at Red Bull Racing was revolutionized by a scandal that led to the expulsion of one of the drivers with the greatest projection in Formula 1 and had all the numbers to be the replacement for Czech Perez when he decided to retire or change teams. But, finally, the decision of Helmut Marko and company was forceful.

At the beginning of July, Juri Vips was part of the team that represents the energy drink, but surprisingly during a broadcast, while playing a shooting simulator, he made several racist comments that led to his suspension and subsequent termination of his contract. ‘Fucking black’ were the exact words of the youth who was the first substitute for Czech Perez or Max Verstappen if they could not be present.

Juri Vips joined HiTech GP to compete in Formula 2.

A month and a half had to pass to find out in the voice of Helmut Marko his perspective regarding the departure of the Estonian pilot and the possibility of reversing the decision. “The English press unleashed such a shitstorm that Red Bull Racing had no choice but to relieve him of all his duties. He has apologized. It bothers me that it happened in a stupid video game because they don’t have anything better to do in the afternoon. But hey, that’s youth”, explained the Red Bull adviser about the case that happened with the Guadalajara teammate.

Juri Vips, as a result of his indiscipline, missed out on the opportunity to debut in Formula 1 with one of the best teams, where Verstappen and the third best driver of the season, who is in full swing, are found. But, so far, Red Bull has not yet confirmed if they will hire a new youth so that he can take the place of Czech Perez when you leave the team.

The Dutchman is the best of the first part of the season.

Comparison with Verstappen

A few years ago, Max Verstappen called Lance Stroll ‘Mongo’ over pit radio and Red Bull at the time backed him up, despite critical media reports. Faced with this similar situation, Helmuy Marko, in an exclusive interview with ‘MotorSport’ in the Hungaroring paddock, differentiated both situations and supported the Dutchman.

“Can’t compare. It is also about the full development of the two as personalities. Max has always shown a clear advantage on those issues. And, of course, the pressure from the press and the sponsors was so great at Vips that we had to react to that”, expressed the team’s adviser.