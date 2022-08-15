Theory of how Iron Man could return in Avengers 5

The saga of Infinity meant the farewell of some of the founding Avengers of the UCM. It included Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man. But there’s a theory how the character could return.

The MCU said goodbye to several major heroes at the end of the infinity saga, including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. Now with the next Avengers movies announced that will be the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. Fans wonder if it will mean the return of some of them in The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars.

Fans continue to call for the original MCU heroes to return, and the theme continues to come up in interviews with these actors. All of them have followed a similar discourse of “never say Never”. But most agree that it would take the right story to make this happen. And the opportunities are now clearer than ever. Of course this would mean a contract for future films. And in the case of Robert Dwoney Jr. I don’t see so clearly that he would return to the character, unless he was in the form of a cameo in a movie or series of the future phases of the UCM.

However now that the MCU has established time travel and the Multiverse, the possibilities are endless. As for how the Avengers who have left this cinematic universe could return in the near future. Many have speculated that the original Avengers will return for Secret Wars. But one theory explains how they could return in the kang dynasty in May 2025.

Avengers 5 Theory Explains How Fallen Heroes Return

Diving into Marvel comics offers an explanation of how Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and other more popular fallen heroes may return in Avengers 5 and 6.

Variants of Kang the Conqueror came to form a group known as The Legion of the Unliving. Made up of heroes and villains who had passed away and been resurrected or brought up from various time periods to combat the Avengers.

Members of the group have included Wonder Man, The Human Torch, Captain Marvel, Drax, Iron Man, and many more in the five iterations of the team that existed from 1975 to 1998. Colonel Shadow most recently formed his own Legion of the Unliving. in 2019 during an edition of Jason Aaron’s The Avengers.

Legion of the Unliving

The original formation of the Legion of the Unliving was done by Kang the Conqueror under the advice of his future self, Immortus. The team was made up of deceased characters who were pulled from time moments before their disappearance. The Legion had some success, leading to Iron Man’s death and injuring Vision before finally breaking free of Kang’s control to aid the Avengers.

Perhaps this could allow an arc in the kang dynasty that shows the conqueror recruiting heroes from other timelines. Like Iron Man, Quicksilver or Black Widow, moments before his death. This would allow for a psychological stress test for the Avengers as they face off against their fallen friends before uniting and being forced to send them back to their deaths to restore the timeline.

Arno Stark, also known as Iron Man 2020. He was the variant of the red and gold Avenger, who joined the Legion in his third iteration. However, at the time, he had only served as a villain. This iteration was meant to distract the Avengers while Immortus tried to use the Scarlet Witch to help him control all of time.

Who is Iron Man 2020?

Iron Man 2020, was a counterpart to the armored hero of Earth-8410 in the year 2020. Which was 30 years in the future when that story was first released. Arno is the son of Tony’s cousin Morgan, an Iron Man villain in the comics. Arno inherited Tony Stark’s company, Stark Industries. And instead of using the armor for heroic acts, he preferred to act as a hired mercenary or commit acts of industrial espionage to cripple his competitors.

The Earth-616 version

An alternate version of Arno has already been introduced in the main continuity of Earth-616 as the previously unknown brother of Tony Stark.

It is revealed that he had been genetically altered by the Recorder known as 451, who intended the boy to grow up to pilot a suit of armor known as the Godslayer. Learning of this, Howard Stark sabotaged the experiment, which left Arno crippled and unable to speak without the use of machines. His existence was deliberately kept a mystery until decades later, when he was discovered by Tony at the Maria Stark Foundation.

He and Tony began transforming the decrepit Tangerine City into a futuristic utopia called Troy. Tony and Arno’s plan soon met opposition in the form of the Mandarin Rings who began looking for hosts to destroy Tony and Troy. The Mandarin-One named Lord Remaker bombed Troy Central Control and Arno was apparently killed. However, Arno had deployed his own suit of Iron Man armor with which he later helped Tony and the Trojan Guard fight off the enemy forces. After realizing that the city would never be safe as long as he was attached to it, Tony stops working directly on Troy, leaving Arno as the city’s new guardian. Arno later began working on a new version of the virus. Extremis.

Will Iron Man return in Avengers 5?

Robert Downey Jr. has made it clear that his possible return to the MCU would take the right story that does not harm his departure from Avengers: Endgame. The Unliving Legion may offer the perfect opportunity for that, as Tony Stark is ripped out of the timeline just before the snap of him to terrorize his former comrades and then join them, which will no doubt It would bring an emotional roller coaster.

The Legion of the Unliving It’s only appeared six times in the last fifty years, but its recent return in 2019 makes it clear that Marvel Studios is still mindful of its importance in comics. Destin Daniel Cretton will no doubt dive into Kang’s history in the comics to flesh out the Avengers 5 storyline and this is certainly one of the most intriguing of them.

As has always been the case with the MCU, there are likely to be significant story and character roster changes to bring in a hypothetical legion of the unliving. Reflecting on those who have already left the franchise, characters like Iron Man, Quicksilver, Black Widow, Captain America, Kilmonger and Ikaris could be perfect choices to complete a live action adaptation.

Of course, it all depends on whether the actors behind these fallen MCU characters are interested in returning to the franchise. But with an event at the level of The Kang Dynasty and Secret WarsMarvel Studios will do everything possible to exceed the bar of Infinity War and Endgame .

