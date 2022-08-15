Theater, poetry, music and ‘performance’ to speed up the holidays

The Veranos de la Villa are being an undeniable success in their return edition after the pandemic, and this Tuesday they reach their seventh week with a combination of theater, poetry, music, performance and other surprises.

Today the programming starts halfway between the artistic installation and the scenic with ‘Manna’ (Conde Duque, August 16 and 17), a show for the 2021 Manolo Alcántara National Circus Award, in which a daily action is choreographed with crafts playing an essential role and combining poetry, balance and heritage. Also this Tuesday, the Parque de la Bombilla hosts the last session of the Hot cinema cycle, curated by La Juan Gallery. For this last appointment, the film chosen is ‘Legally Blonde’ (Robert Luketic, 2001) and the person in charge of dissecting the adventures of the mythical character of Elle Woods played by Reese Witherspoon will be Pupi Poisson, a well-known drag artist on the Madrid night scene . The musical entertainment will be provided by Cascales, the Spanish musician, producer, DJ and journalist Agustín Gómez Cascales.

Today and tomorrow, the Cloister of the Well of the San Isidro Secondary Education Institute will be the stage where Nobel Prize José Saramago will be celebrated. On the centenary of his birth, programming begins in this space with Saramago in company, a poetry recital by José Luis Gómez, actor, stage director and member of the Royal Spanish Academy of Language, in honor and memory of the unforgettable Portuguese writer. In the same space, on July 18, the multi-instrumentalist Wolfrank Zannou, the prima ballerina of the Spanish National Ballet Inmaculada Salmón and the actor and writer Mario de la Rosa present Trivium, a show created ad hoc for Veranos de la Villa. Atmosphere, plasticity and introspection come together in this live show, to immerse the spectator in a journey where they will feel the embrace of music, the caress of dance and touch the wounds of poetry.

On August 19 and 20, at the Pozo Cloister of the San Isidro Institute, it will be the turn of the tenor and director Enrique Viana with his show ‘Serene!… Open the zarzuela for me’. Together with the pianist Miguel Huertas, they will review the classics of the genre with fragments by Torroba, Sorozábal, Alonso, Serrano, Moraleda and Bretón, among others, in a tribute to the night watchman, that recurring character in the skits of our lyrical theater. And on August 21, Verde Prato, in collaboration with Etxepare Euskal Institutua, and Maestro Espada recover the Basque and Murcian musical tradition, taking them to unexpected and therefore surprising and exciting places. This double program will also take place in the Cloister of the Well of the San Isidro Institute.

The festival will also be at Matadero Madrid with ‘muljil’ (August 17, 18 and 19), by the Korean collective Elephants Laugh. Plaza A in Matadero Madrid will host a performance in which local communities will be part of it, exploring social issues with the aim of stimulating the public to reflect on how they perceive themselves and the limits of our society. With the collaboration of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

This week will also have the annual appointment with Sounds in the Courtyard (August 18th). In its third edition, four bands and artists take to the stage of the Central Patio, representing the good health of Madrid’s musical effervescence, from different styles and reaching audiences of different ages. Question mark Love is the latest proposal from the lo-fi scene in Madrid. With their sound, close to bedroom pop, and articulated from an eminently queer discourse, they have just released their first album, ‘Vómito y Mariposas’. Jordana B. is the musical project of María Solá. From a family of actors, in 2019 she began to set her poems to music under this pseudonym (a nod to the film ‘Submarine’) and since then, she has continued to work on an original project, which still has many surprises to come. Baywaves they are alchemists of sound, capable of drawing influences as disparate as the Psychemagik or Too Slow to Disco compilations and passing them through Brazilian rhythms or more modern references such as The Internet, Thundercat or Stereolab. The man from Madrid closes the night German Saltowhich presents his new work, an album full of seventies reminiscences and round pop songs that is one of the sensations of the year in national rock.

The 19, alizzz, one of the most important composers and producers in Spain, will present ‘There must be something else’, an ambitious post-indie project where guitars and sharp production ideas shine. Opening the night will be Judeline, with whom Alizzz has already collaborated on her Disqualified project.

On August 20, Veranos de la Villa organizes a big party that will accommodate several artists who will pay tribute to the great female icons of world music in Divas: from Raffaella Carrà through Lola Flores, Dua Lipa or Beyonce. On August 21 it will return, one more year, Something unexpected. During the last four editions, this event has become a tradition that wants to be maintained and rooted in hot weather Madrid. A concert by an artist whose name will only be revealed when he goes on stage, as has happened in previous years with Vetusta Morla, Morgan, María José Llergo and Carolina Durante. Also continuing this week is the ‘Robotizzatti’ exhibition, organized in Madrid by the Italian Embassy and the Italian Institute of Culture of Madrid at Serrería Belga, which tracks the influence of robots on Italian fashion and celebrates the deep link between science, technology and creativity.