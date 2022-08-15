The wonderful ups and downs of Jennifer Lawrence

The wonderful ups and downs of Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence captivated audiences from a very young age. Her films have grossed over six billion dollars worldwide and she was the highest paid actress in the world for two years in a row. And she did all of that before she turned 30.

Take a look at this gallery to see her best and worst moments in Hollywood.

Follow us and enjoy fantastic exclusive content every day



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘Winter’s Bone’ (2010)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘Winter’s Bone’ (2010)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘Winter’s Bone’ (2010)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Worst: ‘The Beaver’ (2011)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Worst: ‘The Beaver’ (2011)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Worst: ‘The Beaver’ (2011)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘X-Men: First Class’ (2011)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘X-Men: First Class’ (2011)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘X-Men: First Class’ (2011)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Worst: ‘House at the End of the Street’ (2012)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Worst: ‘House at the End of the Street’ (2012)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Worst: ‘House at the End of the Street’ (2012)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘American Hustle’ (2013)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘American Hustle’ (2013)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘American Hustle’ (2013)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘The Hunger Games’ (2012-15)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘The Hunger Games’ (2012-15)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Best: ‘The Hunger Games’ (2012-15)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Worst: ‘Red Sparrow’ (2018)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Worst: ‘Red Sparrow’ (2018)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Worst: ‘Red Sparrow’ (2018)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Worst: ‘Dark Phoenix’ (2019)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Worst: ‘Dark Phoenix’ (2019)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Worst: ‘Dark Phoenix’ (2019)




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

‘Don’t Look Up’ (2021)

Since the pandemic, the only film he has appeared in is ‘Don’t Look Up’ (2021). She and Leonardo Di Caprio played astronomers who discover that a comet is going to destroy the Earth if the government does nothing, but they find it hard to be taken seriously. It was a success.

Right now, she has a few projects in the oven, but she’s also very busy raising her son with her husband Cooke Maroney.

Also discover the gallery: Films with shootings that bordered on the macabre

Follow us and enjoy fantastic exclusive content every day



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.


37/37 SLIDES

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker