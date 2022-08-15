The Toluca campaign he undertook to find a young fan

In social networks, the joy of a young fan went viral when the “Devils” defeated “The Machine”.

The signs of affection that the hobby Mexican in the stadiums has left a series of positive impressions of the sport, this time a fan of the club Toluca starred in a scene that moved the followers of the MX League. During the Los Angeles game Red Devils against Blue Cross Some images went viral on social networks of a little boy celebrating his team’s performance.

Therefore, the set commanded by Ignatius Nacho Ambriz started a campaign to find the young fan who took the applause of the public in the Aztec stadium. Through social networks, the group sausage asked for the support of Internet users and Mexican soccer fans to find the boy who cried for the victory that his team won on Matchday 8 of the opening 2022.

In its official Twitter account, the Toluca squad explained that he has prepared a special surprise for the childFor this reason, he asked that he or his family contact the team through their official accounts on social networks. They also thanked the delivery of the infant in the gallery despite the fact that he was accompanied by his father who wore the Cruz Azul shirt.

The cub Toluca undertook the search for a young fan (Photo: Instagram/ @tolucafc)

Toluca’s profile wrote the following message dedicated to his young fan:

“We love fans like you. We have a surprise for you!! Contact us through our social networks. Thank you for being part of our family.”

The fans immediately reacted to the gesture made by the Red Devils because they were glad that the board and the team decided to carry out this search because currently the team of Nacho Ambriz is going through a good moment of victories that placed them in the first place in the leaderboard.

In previous seasons, the fans were upset with the team because the club’s performance was not favorable and they did not qualify for the league, a scenario that contrasts with what eight of the opening 2022.

Toluca FC will look for a young fan who went viral during the Cruz Azul vs. Toluca match for a surprise (Photo: Twitter/ @TolucaFC)

From the tribune of Aztec stadiumthe celebration of a small fan caught the attention of the public and later of Internet users, because during the first time when Machine seemed to have the slightest advantage, a score of Jean Meneses at minute 29 he equaled the marker 1 – 1.

was the gate The sportsfans who recorded the child’s celebration, as soon as the goal was scored, the infant stretched out his arms and shouted the phrase: “Goal!” enthusiastically, his joy was so great that he made the gesture twice. On one side of him was his father, who, despite the fact that he supported Cruz Azul, hugged his son and celebrated his joy with him.

The boy agreed to give a few words about his impression of how the team was playing and when asked what it felt like to see his team tie on the Colossus of Santa Ursula stated: “(I feel) very good that they tied”.

A boy went viral on the internet for his celebration of Toluca’s victory against Cruz Azul (Photo: FB/ La Hinchada)

Later they questioned him if he liked the way the Toluqueño club was playing and he said yes, he even recognized that his rival was also competing at a good level, so he hugged his father again. It was there when he was encouraged to share his affection for the Red Devils and the illusion of becoming a professional player in the future.

“It is the team of my life and apart from the fact that I have their dream and I want to join Toluca, (I want to be) a striker,” he confessed.

For this reason, Toluca FC was moved by the young fan and will look for him to surprise him.

