The Star Wars saber and other curiosities of emblematic sounds from the history of cinema

From the moment sound films entered the scene, the sound department of feature films has been gaining relevance.

It is no longer just about capturing the essence of sounds and voices: today, sound is one more character in many productions.

There are sounds that have earned a special place in the popular memory of every good movie buff, not only because of the relevance they have in one (or several) films, but also because of their origins.

Today, in Hobby Consoles, we are going to know some crazy curiosities of some of the most iconic and recognizable sounds of the Seventh Art.

THE GAME OF EDITH PIAF IN ORIGIN

The soundtrack of hans zimmer in Origin, the film Christopher Nolan from 2010, is magnificent, immersive and epic.

However, one of the sound resources comes from a classic, “Non, je ne regrette rien” by Edith Piaff.

The song to warn those who have immersed themselves in someone else’s dreams that they have to get out alters its beat when heard within the dream.

This simple effect is used to emphasize that, in dreams, time passes more slowly than in the upper layers or in the real world.

DINOSAURS THIRSTY FOR LOVE

maybe you think that Jeff Golbum with his shirt open is the most “hot” in Jurassic Park, but you’re wrong.

No human being has ever really heard what sounds dinosaurs made, so the team of steven spielberg he had to make it up.

The animals mating They give a lot of play, like the turtles to make the sounds of the velociraptors.

A NOBLE WEAPON, WITH AN UNCIVILIZED SOUND

Of all the sounds we find in starwarswhich are not few, one of the most representative is that of the lightsaber.

Technology in the 1970s wasn’t as advanced as it is today, which meant that the sound department for Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope had to cut their teeth for the effect.

An old movie projector and the static sound of a television they were combined to form an effect that every Star Wars fan automatically recognizes.

In fact, you don’t have to be a fan of the saga to recognize the effect of a lightsaber without having to see it in images.

BEND SPEED

Let’s go with another space saga that was groundbreaking in the struggles of creating unique sounds for the big and small screen: Star Trek.

The franchise’s sound designer, Doug GrindstaffI needed to find something to recreate the sound of the starship warp engine, something that could be used in future productions of the franchise.

The sound comes from a test oscillator that he borrowed from the university. For Star Trek fans, of course, that sound implies the beginning of a great adventure.

THE WILHELM CRY

Let’s be clear, it doesn’t matter if you watch a lot or a little cinema, you’ve heard the “Wilhelm scream” more than once in your life, for sure.

The sound dates back to the 1950s, and was made famous in the Warner Bros. The Charge of the Indian Horsemen.

If someone falls off a building, I scream Wilhelm. Maybe he gets shot… Wilhelm yelled, or he might get blown up by an explosion… Wilhelm yelled.

It is possibly the most used sound effect in Hollywood and recognizable by any viewer of the Seventh Art.

THERE ARE PUNCHES, AND MYTHICAL PUNCHES

Wild bull still one of the movies Martin Scorsese most iconic and representative. Part of that success is due to the work of Frank Warner with the sound effects of punches.

Four decades after the film was released, the origin of the blows in the fights remains a mystery, but they marked a before and after in the use of these sound effects.

And of course, not another thing, but shots and punches abound in the cinema, and not only in action movies.

THE TERRIFYING SCREAMS OF THE NAZGÛL

The Lord of the Rings trilogy Peter Jackson It was a complete cinematographic revolution and a feast for the eyes.

One of the most feared and formidable enemies are the Nazgûlthe kings of yesteryear turned into shadows that strictly obey the designs of sauron.

His scream is one of the most striking sound effects in the Lord of the Rings movies, although its origin is, to say the least, much less fearsome.

It is about glasses from the sound produced by plastic cups being rubbed: enough to sow chaos in the Middle Earth.

As you can see, there are many effects that have gone down in film history for their innovative use or surprising origins, such as the stab wounds of Psycho, which were stab wounds to melons.

What memorable sounds of the Seventh Art remained etched in your memory forever? Share them with us in the comments section.