The series ‘Andor’ will have only two seasons

the series of Andor It will consist of two seasons and the end will be directly related to Rogue One, the movie released in theaters in 2016.

Disney+ has also shared two new official photos showing Diego Luna in an action scene and Genevieve O’Reilly.

Tony Gilroy, creator of the Andor series, confirmed the number of seasons of the prequel project starring Diego Luna:

“We will cover a year in the first 12 episodes, which we have already completed. In fact, we are finishing the final mix of episode 12, we will do it tomorrow’.

The producer has also reported on the schedule for the next episodes:

«We will do another 12 episodes starting in November and the principle of the organization of the shooting is that we will make blocks of three, so last year we raised the difficulty of doing five years, which seemed like it would take us the next 30 years» .

Gilroy noted:

“The answer was elegantly presented. We’re going to take our four three-episode blocks in the second half of the series and each block will represent another year to get closer to Rogue One. We really have an opportunity to introduce what Cassian Andor built in the first 12 episodes and then we’re going to take that organism we’ve built and use it for years to come in a really exciting storytelling way.”

The director and screenwriter then reiterated:

“The last scene of episode 24 will take viewers right back to the first scene of Rogue One”

Diego Luna, in this regard, reiterated:

“It makes perfect sense, otherwise the last three seasons would have to have been done with animation, I couldn’t have participated.”

Also in the cast will be Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller.