The Rock (!) May also be coming to Multiversus soon

Multiversus it is without fear of denial the most talked about game of the moment and the free-to-play that, with its open beta, is keeping many fans company. His success is also favored very rich rosterwhich features a myriad of much-loved pop culture characters ready to face off in a no-holds-barred platform brawler.

So, while the developers prepare nerfs that can rebalance the characters a little more powerful than the rest of the cast, here is that a leak may have already revealed who they will be. the next protagonists to join the fight.

As also reported by colleagues from VGCin fact, an advertising banner showing is running online prematurely and by mistake on the Xbox stores two new characters on the way.

FIRST LOOK AT BLACK ADAM & GIZMO IN MULTIVERSUS Thanks to @logan_lafferty for sending me this! pic.twitter.com/jUrdyHU4Oo – InTheShade – Multiversus Leaks (@InTheShadeMV) August 15, 2022

The first is Black Adamthe DC (anti) hero played by The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) which will see the debut of a film on the big screen in October. At this point, considering that the character could be launched precisely to echo the film, it remains to be understood whether as for other performers – think of Maisie Williams for Arya Stark – it will be The Rock to give the voice to her character within Multiversus.

The other fighter revealed by the leak is instead the unstoppable Stripeleading the Gremlins of the homonymous saga. Also in this case, as for Black Adam, previously there had been no rumors that suggested his possible arrival in the game’s roster – while some leakers had instead aired that of Gizmo.

Multiversus is getting a huge response from the public

At this point, considering that the sponsored banner could not have been loaded by mistake on the Xbox store (found on Amazon Series S, by the way), but simply shown ahead of time, we just have to wait for the official announcement by Warner Bros .: It just seems like a formality before Black Adam and Stripe join the roster.

And, considering that there are already many choices, our expert Francesco Corica has already created one guide to the best characters from Multiversuswhich will help you choose the one most suitable for you, also untangling yourself among the different types of fighters.

You can try Multiversus free in open beta on all major platforms, except Switch. The game, we remember, has also scheduled the imminent debut of its season 1.