The reasons why Brendan Fraser disappeared from Hollywood resurface

The actor brendan fraser has been in the news recently after the movie she would star in, “Batgirl”, was unexpectedly canceled despite having finished filming. In the film he plays the villain Firefly, as well as for Michael Keaton like Batman and the actress from Leslie Grace like Batgirl.

Fraser began appearing less on the big screen beginning in 2010 and stepped away from acting in 2014.prompting murmurs of concern on social media about his reasons for temporarily leaving the profession.

Best known for playing Rick O’Connell in the trilogy of tapes “The mummy” and for leading roles in comedy and fantasy films, Fraser has had a long career in action films. But why did the actor take a break and why is he now a trend? These are the reasons.

What has he starred in?

Fraser made his film debut as a sailor bound for Vietnam in the film “Dogfight” 1991. His first starring role was the following year in the comedy “Encino Man”, bringing to life a frozen prehistoric caveman. He also played David Greene in “School ties”beside Matt Damon Y Chris O’Donnell.

His first big box office success was the comedy tape “george of the jungle” of 1997, and then came the adventure movies “The mummy” (1999) and its sequel “The mummy returns” (2001). She also received high praise starring alongside Michael Cain political drama “The Quiet American” (2002). Fraser is known for his roles in “The air that I breath” (2007) and in “Journey to the center of the earth” (2008). However, after 2010, he began to accept fewer acting roles and star in some lesser-known films.

What happened?

After acting consecutively in successful roles, the actor’s sudden hiatus did not go unnoticed. There are several reasons for his decision to take a break. In 2018, he revealed to GQ magazine that he had to take a break due to chronic pain. that he experienced because of all the stunts he had done in his movies. He had to undergo several surgeries, including a partial knee replacement and many operations on his back. This forced him to stay away from action movies for a while.

Later, Brendan revealed that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive. In 2003, during an event organized by the golden-globe and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Fraser was allegedly touched inappropriately by Philip Berk, former president of the HFPA. The actor recounted: “His left hand went around me, he grabbed my butt and one of his fingers touched my crotch. I felt bad. I felt like a little child. I felt like I had a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.”

Fraser explained that he distanced himself from Hollywood after these events and that he felt that the association had also turned its back on him. “I don’t know if this caused the discontent of the group, of the HFPA. But the silence was deafening,” she assured. Berk, for his part, wrote in his memoir: “His career declined through no fault of my own.”

