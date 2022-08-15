The new WWE regime makes several changes in the production area

WWE continues to go through a transition stage towards a new era, without Vince McMahon in command. His departure has caused a series of changes that have already been reflected in the company’s programming, especially since the appointment of Triple H as WWE’s new creative chief.

With Hunter at the helm, fans have been able to witness fresher and more entertaining shows, seasoned with multiple returns to the company, such as Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis either hit-row, to cite only the most recent. However, the changes have not only affected the roster, but also the production of the events themselves.

In this sense, Fightful Select has revealed new information in this regard, noting that, shortly before McMahon’s departure, certain changes were taking place in the WWE production area, which have continued with the new management. The medium is based on the latest production notes of the company, where certain adjustments can be observed with respect to the producers.

First of all, it should be remembered that Joe Henning Y Ariya Daivari they worked as producers on trial, even going so far as to produce several solo matches for the WWE Main Event show. However, both were fired. In this regard, Daivari was expected to be hired full-time with the arrival of the new management. However, instead of that, Ariya has debuted in All Elite Wrestling, where he is pulling a double role, as a wrestler and as a production assistant.

In second place, WWE has begun doubling producer assignments, when before they only had one assignment per show. The medium points out that it is an aspect that used to be rare to see, but is now very common. Secondly, several segments where there were two producers have been reduced to one producer working solo. This is largely due to the layoffs at Daivari and Henning.

Speaking of particular cases, Jason Jordan, who had been working as a lead producer, was rarely credited as a producer for televised segments this year. However, that too has changed. leading him to produce much more in the television segments of these last weeks.

Finally, the new management has decided to lay off some producers for a week to limit the cost of their travelwhich would lead them to alternate weekly, leading to savings in the amount of road trips.

