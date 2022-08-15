The ‘Movie Nights’ cycle offers a family billboard from Tuesday to Friday

‘Trolls 2’, ‘Tom and Jerry’, ‘Roal Dahl’s Witches’ and ‘The Boss Baby’ will be screened

PAMPLONA, 15 Aug. (EUROPA PRESS) –

This Tuesday the ‘Movie Nights’ cycle crosses its equator and will screen the eleventh film of the 20 programmed this summer by the Pamplona City Council in parks, squares and open-air public spaces in the city. It will be in the Plaza Arriurdiñeta de Txantrea at 10 pm with free admission. The proposal is for family audiences with the film ‘Trolls 2. World Tour’ (USA, 2020, 90′), the animated sequel to the blockbuster fantasy film that signed the Dreamworks factory in 2016.

Poppy and Branch, the colorful and musical protagonists of the plot, discover that their tribe of Trolls is only one of six that exist in kingdoms of their kind that have alternately opted for funk, country, techno, classical music, pop and rock.

On Wednesday, August 17, the municipal projector will move to Plaza Doctor Gortari in San Jorge to show in Basque with Spanish subtitles a children’s classic ‘Tom and Jerry / Tom eta Jerry’ (USA, 2021, 101′). Cat and mouse will explain throughout the development of the film how they met and the origin of their rivalry. It is the adaptation of the classic property of Hanna-Barbera, cartoons of several generations.

As reported by the Pamplona City Council, on Thursday the 18th it can be seen in Plaza Alfredo Floristán de Milagrosa. ‘The witches of Roal Dahl’ (USA, 2020, 100′). Starring, among other performers, Anne Hathaway, under the direction of Robert Zemeckis, it is the remake of a 90s film in which horror and comedy go hand in hand. This US-Mexico-UK co-production is based on the 1983 book of the same name by Roald Dahl.

Finally, on Friday the 19th, ‘The Boss Baby’ will arrive at Parque de los Enamorados (Rochapea). family business’ (USA, 2021, 107 minutes), the second part of the successful film released in 2017. In this case, it continues with Theodore’s adventures. Tim and Ted are now adults and the Templeton brothers have drifted away from each other. But a new baby boss with cutting-edge focus is about to start a new business.