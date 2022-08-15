The most famous hairdressers are the hair stylists of the stars

Finding the right hairdresser is a bit like great love. The person to whom you can confide your secrets, tell the reason for a new cut and completely entrust your image to him. It seems little, but it is not. And same thing goes for vip and influencer who, through their image, work every day, and therefore pay even more attention to choosing the right hair stylist. But who are these talents, often in the shadows, capable of creating long bob, extensions, Botticelli hair and not only? We tracked them, of course, up Instagram.

Chris Appleton from Dua Lipa to JLo and beyond

If there is a hair stylist loved by the stars it is definitely Chris, his wedding hairstyle by Jennifer Lopez, the pink hair of Dua Lipa, the platinum long bob of Kim Kardashian and more. Need to add more?

Davide Diodovich knows the secret of Miriam Leone’s hair

His DDStudio is one of the most loved salons in Milan, but in addition to this Davide Diodovich has been working for TV and cinema for years. A name above all? Miriam Leonewho chooses it both to change color and for hairdo for red carpets.

Jenny Cho

When it comes to vintage waves and short, parisienne bobs, Jenny is at the forefront. Famous is the short bob of Lucy Boynton on the red carpet of the Met Gala: unmissable.

Andrea Soriga, hair stylist of Chiara Ferragni & Co.

She curated the sleek look of Gaia in Sanremo, the braids, the torchon and Elodie’s hairlooks I am his work, Giulia De Lellis never gives up on him. Sardo, for years now in Milan he has been super requested by the Italian influencers of which he knows all the secrets (at least of the hair).

Anh Co Tran, loved by supermodels

Yes, the hottest models can’t do without him. But also Pink, Anne Hathaway and Chloe Grace Moretz have decided to rely on his hands, why? His beach waves are state of the art.

Tommaso Incamicia, for an absolute blond

Founder of My Place Hair Studio, he is a true master of blondes. It is past him Ferragni sisters and also, Eleonora Carisi for her total change from brunette to blonde.

Jen Atkin, that’s who takes care of Kendall’s hair

On on Instagram you can find the Kardashian sisters, Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid. A real guarantee certificate.

Mara Roszak, a great love with Hailey Bieber

The hair of Hailey Bieber they haven’t undergone major upheavals, but Justin’s wife loves to play with folds and hairstyles. And she does it with Mara Roszakthe hair stylist who sio is also busy with the latest look inspired by the world of Barbie and bubblegum.

Bridget Brager and the transformations of Millie Bobby Brown

After the farewell to shaving to interpret Eleven in Stranger Things (in fact, in the last season she wears a wig), Millie has decided to grow her hair. Among her reference hair stylists there is Bridget Brager: among the stars who also love her Lucy Hale, Rachel McAdams, Priyanka Chopra and not only.

Antoniette Hill: Zendaya relies on her

First long and then short, then dark and suddenly with sun-kissed hihglights. Zendaya she is a real quick-change when it comes to hair. Work of Antoniette Hillthe favorite of Tom Holland’s girlfriend, and who takes care and pampering her hair on sets and red carpets.

