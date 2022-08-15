The miracle of the Seville bookstore that even Dickens would not have imagined

Not even Charles Dickens himself could have imagined in his best nineteenth-century writings the miracle that has been experienced in a corner of the center of Seville in recent weeks, where a bookstore condemned to eviction has managed to survive thanks to hundreds of contributions that They have covered the debt in record time.

And that it is a miracle, you only have to see it in the motto of the “Caótica” bookstore itself, located at the back of Seville’s ‘Plaza de la Encarnación’, which has the following phrase to reinforce its work: “We believe in miracles, we believe in bookstores”and that has meant, among other things, that the money they needed to solve the problem has arrived, and now it is only necessary to suspend the eviction procedure opened by a Sevillian court.

The germ of all this must be found in 2017, when the members of the cooperative that manage the bookstore had just closed a project pushed by real estate pressure in the Alameda de Hércules in Seville, and found the place they considered ideal to start their new miracle , a four-story building that they adapted for their idea of ​​the future.

Maite Aragón, the spokesperson for her colleagues, explains that, then, they took the precaution of managing a bank guarantee that would guarantee that, in case of problems, the owner of the premises could use that money to cover a month of non-payment: “It covered up to a year, but for some reason he didn’t use it“, explains the spokeswoman, still very hurt by the real estate agents who pushed them to leave their previous premises, and clinging, along with their colleagues, to a site that has become classic in the center of Seville in just five years.

However, a few days ago an open letter demanding help was published and the result was overwhelming for the managers of the bookstore, with countless donations arriving from all over Spain, and with something even more incredible: the bookstore filled with people all day long. day, as if it were Christmas, when, precisely, one of the things that most worried those responsible was that the predictable poor sales of the summer would end up sinking the project.

“The worst thing is that many people are coming to whom we are telling that the book they are looking for is not there,” says Aragón, because when storm clouds came they stopped placing orders with the distributors. But having seen what has been seen, not only are they going to face autumn with full shelves, but they will resume their cafeteria project, stopped due to the pandemic.

Fears, however, remain on the horizon of the cooperative members of “Caótica” because Maite Aragón does not ignore that they are on a street that has appreciated a lot, that it is more profitable to kick them out than keep the rent, but, above all, that when When autumn arrives, the project has to be profitable, so the ideas for your bookstore do not stop once you have managed to overcome the economic hurdle.

Maite smiles when she is compared to Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan), the owner of the small children’s bookstore in the movie “‘You’ve Got E-mail”, threatened by Joe Fox’s (Tom Hanks) chain of large bookstores, and she is confident that the Christmas miracle they have achieved in the middle of the heat wave will continue when the deciduous leaves fall from the trees in autumn.

Meanwhile, she is inspired to draw strength from Yolanda Morató’s book “Libres y libreras”, which tells the story of women from the Elizabethan London sector as pioneers in the cultural industry, just as she, and her five partners, have been pioneers in uniting the entire country around a corner of Seville full of books, memories and many things to tell.