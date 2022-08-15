The miracle of the Seville bookstore that even Dickens would not have imagined

Not even Charles Dickens himself could have imagined in his best nineteenth-century writings the miracle that has taken place in a corner of the center of Seville in recent weeks, where a bookstore condemned to eviction has managed to survive thanks to hundreds of contributions They have covered the debt in record time.

And that it is a miracle, you only have to see it in the motto of the ‘Caótica’ bookstore itself, located at the back of Seville’s ‘Plaza de la Encarnación’, which has the following phrase to reinforce its work: “We believe in miracles, we believe in bookstores”and that has meant, among other things, that the money they needed to solve the problem has arrived, and now it is only necessary to suspend the eviction procedure opened by a Sevillian court.

The germ of all this must be sought in 2017when the members of the cooperative that manage the bookstore had just closed a project pushed by real estate pressure in Seville’s Alameda de Hércules, and found the place they considered ideal to start their new miracle, a four-storey building that they adapted for their idea of ​​future.

