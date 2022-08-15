The millionaire offer that Amber Heard has received to star in an adult film

Amber Heard has been grabbing all kinds of headlines for several months. Since she starred in the most mediatic trial so far this year, for defamation, along with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, for which she will have to pay the actor more than 10 million dollars, there have been many reports that have come out around her and her dark past.

Supposedly false information that she would have invented, sex parties, extramarital affairs and endless scandals that Amber would have starred in throughout her life have come to light in recent times thanks to different sources, and now a new news is added which is not without controversy, a professional offer from the Zen Models agency to star in an adult film.

A MILLION DOLLAR OFFER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CINEMA FOR ADULTS

Since he lost the trial against Johnny Depp last May, One of the most commented topics has been the supposed delicate economic situation of Heard that, according to his lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, he would not have enough money to face the compensation he must pay to the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

In fact, There have been several media outlets that have echoed that the actress would have ‘discreetly’ sold a property she owned in the California desertas reported by ‘The Post’.

Nevertheless, now it seems that the actress could have a professional offer that would solve all her economic problems, a millionaire offer from the Zen Models agency to star in an adult filmas revealed by the Australian media ‘PopTopic’.

The aforementioned medium has obtained a letter sent to Heard’s lawyer, where the aforementioned agency allegedly offers the interpreter eight million dollars, plus an extra million that will be donated in his name to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

“Zen Models is an adult modeling agency and production company. We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract. to act in an adult entertainment video production”, reads the letter that Elaine Bredehoft would have received, “this offer is to allow Amber to pay off her debt with the presumption that she will not pursue her appeal and to take time away from the negative press which is taking away the notion of living a peaceful life with your family. Zen Models was created to empower men and women in the adult entertainment industry.”

For now, Neither Amber Heard nor anyone around her has spoken publicly about this offer.so we will still have to wait for an official response.