The Kardashian Drama and a new addition to the clan

Businesswoman and personality Khloé Kardashian (38 years old) and her ex-partner, NBA player Tristan Thompson (31), are expecting another child through surrogacy. “We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” says her representative and completes “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the surrogate mother.” Currently, neither Khloé nor Tristan have commented on the matter on their social networks, which is especially unusual for the former, who usually shares the most important moments of her life on her Instagram account, as well as in the mythical reality show of which she is a part. . Perhaps this is because, as confirmed by a source to PeopleEven though the couple is brewing, “Khloé and Tristan haven’t gotten back together and haven’t spoken since December, outside of co-parenting issues.”

infidelities AFTER TWO YEARS OF RELATIONSHIP WITH THE PLAYER. According to the aforementioned magazine, the couple began the surrogacy process before learning of Tristan’s infidelity. Thus, the specificity of that “was conceived in November” cannot be ignored in the statement. Their relationship, which began in 2016, had been intermittent and two years later his daughter, True, would be born. During that first pregnancy, Khloé found out about the player’s affair that caused the relationship to fall apart. A year later, several photos of the player would be made public with one of Kylie Jenner’s best friends, one of the Kardashian-Jenner minors.

POWER, MONEY AND OPPORTUNITIES. Later they would be giving each other a new opportunity, although she did not seem to be entirely clear why, as was said during the final season, those doubts cost her to buy her new mansion in Calabasas (Los Angeles) alone. In the reality show, You can also see how Khloé finds out through a phone call from her sister Kim, and practically at the same time as everyone else, that her partner has been unfaithful to her with another woman. After finding out, as the cameras rolled during the inaugural season of the kardashians On Hulu, Khloe told Kim she was “fine,” but said “it’s disgusting and deplorable that people talk like this,” adding that “there is no empathy or compassion.” Khloé clearly pointed out “society blames women for being cheated on”. Khloé and Thompson then ended their relationship in January after the player had a son with Maralee Nichols, the result of the aforementioned affair.

The Good American co-founder, during an episode of the final season of KUWTK, shared that doctors had told her she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she decided to have a second child, telling her sister, Kim, that she was already considering surrogacy.

PROBLEMS MADE PUBLIC THROUGH REALITY ABOUT THEIR LIVES. Although it is true that the truth will remain in their intimacy, it is also true that the relationship between the socialist has become a public debate, since its problems were seen in the last seasons of the reality. It remains to be seen how many of these new ones will air in the second season of the kardashiansstarting next September. At the moment, nothing is mentioned in the trailer about it. But who knows… her show made them rich and famous, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them cash in on their “bad luck” once again.