The iconic restaurant that will open in Miami Beach, where making reservations is an odyssey even for celebrities

Miami Beach will be the place that will host one of the most coveted restaurants in historynot only for its incredible food, but because it already has decades of experience and good experiences provided to its customers. It’s about Rao’san Italian restaurant with more than 100 years of tradition and whose wait for booking can last up to a year. This establishment will replace Lure Fishbar within the Loews Miami Beach Hotel and promises to be the most requested.

The new branch is expected to open in early 2023. With this there would be three restaurants in total and it is added to the one in Harlem and Los Angeles. It must be remembered that in the fall of 2021 it closed one of its locations, the one in Las Vegas, after 15 years of serving the diner. A representative of Rao’s confirmed the new news and the first adaptation works have already begun: “We are still in the early stages in terms of design and details. We know the restaurant will have a combination of Rao’s history along with a Miami Beach setting as well,” Loews spokeswoman Sarah Murov told the site. Miami Herald.

Rao’s has decades of experience and many customers in a row @raosnyc/Instagram

In that sense, it is expected that the grand opening will be a success and that more people will be able to enjoy the special dishes of the chefs. And it is that Rao’s is recognized for hosting personalities such as former President Bill Clinton, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and filmmaker Martin Scorsese.. In addition, he has turned down a celebrity booking of this size on multiple occasions, due to his tight schedule.

Although this should not happen Roa’s Miami Beach, since it is expected that more tables can be installed and with it reservations would be a little easier to get. Without a doubt, one of the main requests from the public is that there be more seats, but Sarah Murov asserted that there are still not many details of the new infrastructure.

With the inauguration scheduled for the following year, the Lure Fishbar will say goodbye to what was its location for ten years. This will mean the closure of one of the three branches that the chain has throughout the United States. For now, it remains open and a closing date has not yet been announced, but according to new information, it could enjoy its last months soon.

The day Leonardo DiCaprio was at Rao’s in New York @raosnyc/Instagram

Rao’s was created in 1896 in New York and has always had the principles of honoring its customers. It began with a very peculiar and emotional story: allowing its guests to have the right to occupy the same table for years, as a reward for supporting them, as Frank Pellegrino Jr., one of the founding family members, told the presenter in 2019 of Late Night Jimmy Fallon.

Since its opening it has remained in the power of the Pellegrino family, who have managed to take it to the top of success. It is not for nothing that it is one of the most exclusive brands and in its restaurants you need to make a reservation well in advance.