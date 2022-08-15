The Hunger Games | What will Viola Davis’ character be in the prequel? When is the movie released?

The actress Viola Davis just joined the cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpentsa prequel film to the production starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The new production will feature the story of a fearful young Coriolanus Snow at the time of being chosen as the mentor of Lucy Gray Bairda girl from the impoverished 12th district.

Despite her fear of failing, the girl manages to capture all of Panem’s attention with her defiant singing during the ceremony, so he thinks she could turn the odds in her favor.

Uniting their instincts for show business and their newfound political savvy, they race against time to finally survive. will reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.

Tom Blyth will play Snow, Rachel Zegler will play Lucy, Hunter Schafer will play Tigris Snow, Coriolanus’s cousin and confidant, and Peter Dinklage will play Casca Highbottom, the dean of the Academy. That’s not all because this Monday the participation of Davis was confirmed.

Who will be the character of Viola Davis in the prequel to The Hunger Games?

Viola Davis joined the cast of The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents to play Volumnia Gaul, the main creator of the fiendish teenage deathmatch.

“Dr. Gaul is as cruel as she is creative and as fearsome as she is formidable. Snow’s understanding as a political operator is developed in large part from his experiences with her as the most important figure in the games.” director Francis Lawrence said.