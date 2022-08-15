The great betrayal of Cristiano Ronaldo: the double yes arrives

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a great protagonist in the transfer market. Double yes comes to Portuguese, with an incredible destination

Cristiano Ronaldo divides the fans, almost by definition. The Portuguese champion has already written the history of football, putting on the bulletin board Champions League and golden balloons.

After the explosion with the shirt of the Manchester United has passed to the sound of millions at real Madrid, and things went even better, given the successes that the Portuguese managed to achieve on the pitch and what he has become in the history of football. Then, however, a bit of darkness. Not so much on a personal level, since goals have never been lacking, but at the Juventus the biggest goal, the Champions League, was not achieved. And the return to Manchester United it was not the success the striker expected. So much so that, after only a year, stomach aches have returned to bother the days of CR7now looking for new accommodation for his career. Jorge Mendes he offered it to several clubs, even in Italy, but the very high costs of his engagement and his age, however, not very green, had an impact on the non-purchase. As of August 15 Ronaldo is still in the Red Devils and in the balance, but things could change soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid: the double yes that could unlock everything

In recent weeks, despite the discontent of the fans, the track that could bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Spain has taken shape, but this time with the jersey ofAtletico Madrid. A full-blown betrayal, given the Portuguese past and which could now actually take off. To update on the situation is Guillem Balaguejournalist of the ‘BBC’ and of ‘La Liga TV’ and writing on his Twitter profile that Diego Simeone he said yes to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, after the farewell of Luis Suarez and that even the former Real likes the destination. Furthermore, Jorge Mendes has excellent relations with the Colchoneros. We’ll see if the track actually takes off, just over two weeks before the end of the transfer market, but there is certainly that such a combination seemed unthinkable until a few months ago. And now it could become a reality, not least because of offers on the table for a sample from 23 million net per season there are very few.