The gang that was born in ‘Minecraft’ | Masters 2022

Sometimes they remain to collect wood, stones, iron, coal. If they are lucky, some find gold or precious stones. The hardest to get is obsidian. Other times they build something together or share the loot collected. “Do you want to come home for a visit?” they often ask. And they go and chat for a while. Then it’s time to go back to the real world. They turn off the computer and say goodbye until the next game. Sara, Aina, Irina and Aitana do not know each other in person, but they have been friends for two years and have been playing together Minecrafta video game that allows users to interact within the same virtual world.

It all started during the confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020. The four of them were then between 13 and 14 years old, a lot of time alone at home and the video game bug in their bodies. Sara and Aitana live in Madrid. Aina is from Barcelona and Irina from Ciudad Real. Minecraft, which remains the best-selling computer title in history, was and is their point in common from a distance. In the game, which focuses on the placement and destruction of blocks, they can move freely, build buildings of all kinds and explore those of others. What at first were just games and conversations focused on the video game turned into a friendship that continues today.

Aina says that “finding someone with whom to share a hobby can make things much easier when it comes to making friends.” Her three virtual friends coincide. For all of them, it is easier to build relationships online than in person, especially through video games. Irina believes that it has to do with the tastes of each one: “Face to face it is more difficult for me to talk about what interests me, because you don’t know if the person in front of you is going to share them or if they see you as someone strange”. Instead, when they met in a fictional world, they already knew that there was a point of connection. You just had to pull him to start talking.

Andrew Fishman, a therapist specializing in video games and adolescents based in Chicago (United States), knows very well what Aina and Irina are talking about. he is also gamer (player) and for years he has defended that video games are a socialization tool, especially in times of forced isolation such as confinement, he comments by email. “People have thought of video games as isolating since they were invented, but they are a very useful way to connect, start conversations and keep in touch between young people,” he adds. The covid-19 pandemic, he explains, was an example of this. The consumption of online games, such as Minecraft, increased by 75% during the quarantine in Spain, China, Italy and the United States, according to a study by the advertising company AcuityAds. And the gaming community reached 16 million users in Spain alone, as reflected in the data from the Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI) for 2020.

For Fishman, video games became “the best part of the week” and the hours spent chatting with his virtual friends helped him stay upbeat and psychologically stable: “They kept me healthy while the rest of the world was lonely and scary.” Sara similarly remembers that period. They talked about confidences and what worried them, they made each other laugh. “If we needed something at any time, we were there for each other,” she says. Aitana felt “more herself” while she played. Aina lived a moment of disconnection and refuge. And Irina moved away from “difficult feelings”: “Being together, even if it was virtually, relaxed us.”

That connection – all four say they grew to trust very quickly – has yet to carry over into the real world. They talk through the in-game chat, WhatsApp and video call, but they have never met in person. The first impediment was the pandemic, the second was age (they are now 16 years old) and the third was distance, especially for Aina: 620 kilometers between Barcelona and Madrid, and 582 between Ciudad Real and Barcelona. What holds them together is Minecraft. They are not the only ones. Nearly 112 million people play the game each month, according to franchise vice president Helen Chiang.

Ana Romero-Valdespino, a psychologist at the Altai center in Madrid, agrees that video games facilitate socialization, but emphasizes that virtual affective bonds are not as solid as in person: “Face to face you have more information, from communication you don’t verbal to the smell of the other. The digital world only offers a showcase of the best abilities of each one, but you do not get to know the person in his broad spectrum. For the psychologist, it is essential to reinforce encounters in real life and avoid double isolation, with people of the same age and with the family environment. “We must prevent them from being confined again without already being confined,” she insists.

Video games do help build real and lasting friendships, differs Fishman: “Most online spaces are based on text. People write messages that are read and replied to by others later. Video games offer a more natural way to chat with others because they allow you to do so in real time and with your own voice. In the United States, for example, 83% of users prefer to play accompanied, according to the latest data from the Entertainment Software Association, the North American association of the video game industry.

Sara, Irina, Aina and Aitana also prefer to play with other people. They feel part of a community. For Irina, the key is the “feeling of camaraderie” and security: “At school you may talk about academic issues, but in video games it is easier to let go, to tell your stories. It encourages you to be more you.” Aitana agrees, and she thinks that meeting people online makes her “less nervous”. So much so that she met her girlfriend, whom she has been with for two years, playing Minecraft. Now they talk every day and their conversations transcend the video game. They haven’t seen each other in person yet. She lives in Chile.