the future is not in Europe

From the stars to the stables. Cristiano Ronaldo’s parable is experiencing the lowest (and most complicated) moment ever. The five-time Ballon d’Or is a redundancy at Manchester Unitedso much so that there is still talk of a possible termination of his contract. What future for the former Mister 100 million?

Cristiano Ronaldo, no club has come forward

In July 2018, Juventus acquired Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for the record amount of 100 million euros (plus various bonuses). Four years later, there is no club willing to take it, not even for free.

It is not fantasy but pure reality. The mighty agent Jorge Mendes offered his client to half of Europereceiving only negative feedback. Even Milan and Inter have pulled back. Florentino Perez, patron of Real Madrid, has also closed the door in the face of his former protégé. In short, no one believes in CR7 anymore.

Manchester United irritated, CR7 is no longer needed

Just a year ago, Manchester United fans were celebrating the return of the prodigal son. Today, there isn’t a single Red Devils fan who would want it still in the team.

Even some teammates would be tired of him. Manchester United, according to Sky Sports UK, would also have thought about the termination of his contract in order to “get rid” of a player who is no longer part of the company’s plans. A paradoxical situation for someone who, just four years ago, was worth 100 million euros. The CR7 brand is swooping.

Future Cristiano Ronaldo, the next moves

At this point, Cristiano Ronaldo will definitely have to revise his plans for the future. He would have liked to play the Champions League again but no club seems ready to give him this chance. The termination seems complicated, a farewell in January could be more “programmable”.

At that point, it will be up to Cristiano Ronaldo to make his move. There are countries that would be ready to cover it with gold in order to have it. To understand if the Portuguese is ready to leave Europe and dive into a new adventure, maybe with stars and stripes or Arabic colors. In the meantime, a solution needs to be found with Manchester United. A year of redundancy for someone worth 100 million is not tolerable.



