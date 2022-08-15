The Flight: the film with Denzel Washington about a plane pilot who will be sentenced for saving his entire crew | FAME

From hero to villainsuch was the almost immediate passage of Denzel Washington’s character in one of the favorite movies of the Netflix public. The film has managed to stay in the trends, among the most viewed of the streaming platform. And a first explanation is the impressive plot that this story of an airplane pilot who manages to save 96 of 102 people who were about to die in a plane crash proposes from the start.

This film appeared in 2012 and gave Washington three nominations to the awards Oscar, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild. The film was also well received by the public with a collection of 161 million dollars in movie theaters internationally.

We refer to “The flight” (“Flight” in its original language), the film of robert zemeciks which has just turned 20 years since its premiere on the big screen. In addition to Denzel Washingtonthe fiction had as protagonists Kelly Reilly and John Goodman. Here we tell you more about the plot and how can you watch it online.

Denzel Washington, uniformed as a pilot, during the plane crash (Photo: ImageMovers)



WHAT IS “THE FLIGHT” ABOUT?

The film focuses on William Whittaker’s storybetter known as whip, an airplane pilot with severe problems with alcohol and drugs. The great problem of the protagonist is that he has fallen into the well of excesses and commits the recklessness of having a wild night along with Katerina Márquez, who works as a flight attendant.

Sex, party and little sleep. That was the state Whip boards his next flight. To refresh his mind, he uses a little cocaine and, after drinking orange juice with vodka, takes a nap, leaving control to his co-driver Ken Evans. His rest is interrupted by a sudden turbulence.

The plane and the crew are doomed: The ship has suffered a tail failure and is going into a tailspin. Whip’s reaction it will be immediate, he takes control and, by making an inverted flight, he manages not to impact in a resounding way and lands with the least possible damage: unfortunately six people die, including Katherine, and his co-pilot ends up in a coma.

The press and his bosses treat him like a hero for having maneuvered the plane in a way never seen before, thus saving almost all of its crew from an air tragedy. However, the toxicological examination will show that the guaranteed man was intoxicated during the tripfor which he will be judged.

“The Flight” is a turbulent journey to hell that Whip’s life has become.. The protagonist will debate between doing the right thing, quitting drugs or saving his skin to become the man who saved almost 100 people from certain death, even if that means continuing to sink into his personal hell.

The plane in an inverted flight during the movie (Photo: ImageMovers)



WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “EL VUELO”?

Denzel Washington as Captain William “Whip” Whitaker

Don Cheadle as Hugh Lang

Kelly Reilly as Nicole Maggen

Tamara Tunie as Purser Margaret Thomason

John Goodman as Harling Mays

Melissa Leo as Ellen Block

Nadine Velazquez as Flight Attendant Katerina “Trina” Marquez

Bruce Greenwood as Charlie Anderson

HOW TO SEE “THE FLIGHT”?

The movie “The Flight” with Denzel Washington is available on the streaming platform Netflix. The American film can be seen, online, by clicking on this link.

TRAILER OF “THE FLIGHT”