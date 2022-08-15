The film that will unite Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt on the big screen

Ryan Gosling Y Emily Blunt prepare to work together “The Fall Guy”the next movie David Leitchwho comes from directing Brad Pitt in the recently released “Bullet Train”.

Based on the series of the same name broadcast on ABC between 1981 and 1986tells the story of COlt Seavers, a stuntman who works nights as a bounty hunter to make ends meet. To do this, he enlists the help of his cousin and apprentice Howie Munson and, occasionally, stuntwoman Jody Banks.

“The Fall Guy” was an ABC series created by Glen A. Larson and aired between 1981 and 1986.

Created by Glen A Larson and produced by 20th Century Studios, the series has a total of 113 episodes and five seasons. While the former were hugely successful, the latter floundered enough that ABC decided to cancel the series in 1986.

Lee Majors, Douglas Barr Y Heather Thomas occupied the leading roles that would now remain in the hands of Gosling, Blunt and an actor yet to be confirmed.

Gosling would be the one who gives life to Colt Seavers, risk double and bounty hunter

If the film follows the series to the letter, Gosling would be the one to give life to Seavers while Blunt would become Jody Bankscolleague of the protagonist and his love interest.

It is still unknown if the Leitch’s tape will retell the story or if it will pick up from the series finale focusing on the untold part of the story of Colt Seavers and Jody Banks.

Emily Blunt would become Jody Banks, colleague of the protagonist and his love interest

Glen A Larson approved this film and will be the one accompanying the director from production, while Drew Pearcebehind the script for “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”, will be the one to write the new story.

With release date scheduled for March 1, 2024, “The Fall Guy” will be shot in Australia, where the production is already installed, while they wait for Gosling finished filming the Barbie movie to get down to business with this new project that will begin filming before the end of the year.

