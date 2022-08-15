The film that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon wrote and won an Oscar

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been friends since childhood. The two artists began their careers together at the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School during their teens and later moved into an apartment together in New York. to train as actors and get opportunities by going to auditions.

As both began their careers and participated in small roles they started writing a script togetherwhich in the end would be Good Will Hunting (indomitable mind in Mexico). A few years passed to get it ready and with a little more experience in their acting side they began to develop the production of the film.

How did the story come about?

The idea for the script originally came about in 1992 when Damon wrote a short play for his drama class at Harvard University.dy asked Affleck to act out some scenes when he moved into his apartment in Los Angeles. Having taken inspiration from several of his life experiences, cThey completed the script in 1994 and sold it to Castle Rock Entertainment.

The plot originally It was a thriller about a young man named Will Hunting. who lived on the streets of south boston, who possessed superior intelligence and is chosen by the FBI to work for the government. However, the president of Castle Rock Entertainment, Rob Reiner recommended them to leave the thriller side of history for focus on the relationship between Will and his psychologistcoming to the story we all know.

Affleck and Damon wrote the script together, hired Gus Van Sant for direction and Lawrence Bender for production.n, as for the cast Matt Damon was commissioned to star in the film along with robin-williamsMinnie Driver and Stellan Skarsgård. Ben Affleck and Cassie Affleck are also in the movie.

His time at the Oscar

The film received critical acclaim and became a box office success after grossing $226 million, against a budget of just $10 million. For the 1997 Oscar Awards, he received 9 nominations.s, among them, Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Soundtrack, Best Editing and those that would be the winners of the night: Best Original Screenplay for Affleck and Damon and Best Supporting Actor for Robin Williams.

Affleck and Damon they did not imagine that an idea that arose from a university work would become one of the greatest successes of their careerseven making Affleck, then 25, the youngest person to win the Oscar for Best Screenplay.

