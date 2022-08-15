The curious offer they made to Amber Heard to rebuild her career

After the traumatic defamation trial that pitted her against her ex-husband Johnny Depp and the verdict known on April 11, the actress Amber Heard tries to rebuild her film career. In that context, a curious offer would have reached his representative.

According to the Australian media “Pop Topic”the artist could venture into adult cinemawith a offer made by the firm Zen Models for about 8 million dollars.

The proposal includes a million dollars morewith the purpose of donate it to a Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

“The video will be created to empower Amber and her sexuality.” declared about it Veronica Madjarianpresident of the agency.

The initiative would have come to Heard in the framework of the economic problems generated by the litigation with her ex-partner, who should I pay more than 10 million dollars after the trial.

That’s why, “We have decided to offer Amber Heard a possible solution to some of her problems”added the manager of the firm.

It is unknown if Heard is interested in the proposal, since she did not confirm receiving it much less if he would accept or not.



