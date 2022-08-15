The city where Shakira wants to abandon her many problems

Ads

“Whenever, Wherever” singer Shakira wants to move to Miami as she faces tax fraud charges and a custody battle, according to Page Six. She hopes to spend time with friends and family, as well as gain some privacy in her mansion amidst her legal troubles. The singer also believes her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué is one of the reasons she and her children can’t escape the press.

“[Miami is] the perfect city to go unnoticed and away from the press ”, the sources tell Informalia (via Marca). “His children could lead a quieter life there. Plus, they have great friends there. ” The media also reported that while the soccer player prefers the children to stay in Spain to continue their education, Shakira wants them to live a more private life.

In addition to a custody battle, the Colombian singer is also facing another legal battle with Piqué over a private jet, according to Spanish sports newspaper AS. The jet is reportedly worth $ 20 million and was purchased for family travel. According to the outlet, both the singer and the footballer have put the battle in the hands of their lawyers.