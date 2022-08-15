The children of Brad and Angelina. What do Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne do for a living and what do they like?

Brad Pitt (58) and Angelina Jolie (47) not only formed one of the most romantic and sensual couples in Hollywood, but during their twelve years of love they also put together an incredible family with their children Maddox (20), Pax (18) , Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and twins Knox and Vivienne (14). And despite the conflictive separation that the then marriage began in 2016, neither of them stopped caring for their heirs who are already taking their first steps to build their own life projects.

MADDOX, BETWEEN CINEMA AND CHEMISTRY

Maddox seems to be very interested in being a film editor as well. “Mad really likes to follow the process of a film, I know he loves editing,” his mother told BBC Radio 4. Getty Images

Angelina became a mother for the first time when she adopted Maddox, a baby born in Cambodia the year before. And when she began her relationship with Brad Pitt, the actor did not hesitate to give the little one her last name. Although he was always close to his parents, it is said that after the plane trip incident in September 2016 – where the actor would have physically and verbally assaulted his son in front of Jolie – the young man distanced himself and even renounced his last name. his father’s. He today studies biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul and continues to nurture his passion for film. After participating in the film that her father starred in, World War Zshone as executive producer of the documentary directed by Jolie, They Took Him Away: Memories of a Cambodian Girl.

PAX, CRAZY ABOUT MUSIC

He is the shyest of the family. Despite the fame inherited from him, Pax always showed an interest in not losing his Vietnamese roots. He actually met his biological maternal grandmother and was concerned about continuing to learn his native language. Getty Images

At 3 1/2 years old, Pax joined the Pitt-Jolies in 2007, after being adopted from an orphanage in Vietnam. Like his brother Maddox, he also had his moment on the big screen: he participated in the dubbing of Kung Fu Panda 3 and as a photographer for the documentary They took him away: memories of a girl from Cambodia. Some time ago, Angelina said that her son had always been fascinated by music. “He doesn’t like to act, he does love being a DJ,” she told the BBC in an interview. Radius 4.

ZAHARA, FROM ETHIOPIA TO ATLANTA

The young Ethiopian was adopted by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt when she was only six months old. The little girl immediately won everyone’s hearts. “She’s one of those people that when they laugh they move her whole body. It’s pure joy,” Jolie revealed to Hello! Magazine three years ago. Getty Images

Adopted by the star of maleficent When she was only six months old, the Ethiopian-born girl began planning her college education: at 17, she is preparing to study at Spelman University, an Atlanta educational institution dedicated to the liberal arts and sciences, whose goal is to train women of African American descent. “It’s a special place and it’s an honor to have a new Spelman girl as a member of our family,” said the actress after enrolling her daughter.

SHILOH, THE DANCER OF THE FAMILY

The first biological daughter of Pitt and Jolie is fascinated by their dance classes. Hip hop and urban dance are the two styles with which Shiloh feels most identified. Getty Images

Unlike her siblings, she seems to have found her true passion in dance and acting. She and she have shown it in a new video where she is seen performing a choreography of the Doja Cats’ song “Vegas” at her dance school, Los Angeles’ Millennium Dance Complex. “I love that my daughters discover what they like and flourish … and I don’t know where Shiloh inherited her talent for dancing because I have two left feet,” Brad Pitt confessed with a laugh during the premiere of her latest film, Bullet train.

VIVIENNE HAS A CARING VOCATION

Very close to her mother, Vivienne often shares outings with the actress from the movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” More than once they were surprised on an afternoon of shopping in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Entrepreneurial in spirit, Vivienne demonstrated her creativity in making her own “fortune”. With the support of her family, more than once she was seen offering (instead of the classic sale of lemonade) snacks for dogs in dog parks. Also, she likes languages ​​– she started studying Arabic – and she takes karate classes – she is a black belt. According to the statements of her most intimate circle, Vivienne dreams of dedicating herself to humanitarian and philanthropic campaigns. She also had a brief stint in the cinema: at the age of five she shared the screen with her mother when she played Princess Aurora in the film maleficent.

KNOX AND THE DREAM OF BEING A SYSTEMS ENGINEER

Vivienne’s twin brother has a curious hobby: transforming her drawings into pieces of jewelry. Getty Images

In July 2008, Angelina Jolie gave birth to twins Knox and Vivienne, completing her extended family with Pitt. Knox did not go to school, but was educated under the home schooling system: his mother taught him with the help of tutors. In addition to what he learned at home, the 14-year-old continued taking extra classes in Mathematics, Technology and Science, his favorite subjects. Perhaps that is why it is not surprising that he has commented that in the future he would like to be a systems engineer or software developer. Also, he is a good skater, he took a self-defense course and he loves to draw.