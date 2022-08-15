The car where Jean-Claude Van Damme and his wife monopolized the eyes

Jean-Claude Van Damme married Gladys Portugués with whom he formed a family, sharing part of his personal life on social networks, as happened in the photograph they published a few years ago, where they appear together during their youth in front of the iconic car that caught everyone’s attention. We show you…

Jean Claude Van Damme, Hollywood veteran famous for starring in countless action movies such as “Universal Soldier”, “Double Impact”, “The Last Mercenary”, “Sudden Death” among others, he is part of the select outstanding group of the cinematographic world that continues to make history like his colleagues Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Beyond fiction, it is his personal life with the former bodybuilder Gladys Portugués with whom he married and had two children, Kristopher Van Varenberg and Bianca Breewho shine like never before on social networks and in acting following in the footsteps of their father.

Nevertheless, the movie star shows his great passion for cars on several occasions, acquisitions that after the success of the movies he managed to accumulate over time, filling his garage with sports cars, luxury cars and more, But there was one in particular that his wife did not miss and showed everyone on his personal Instagram account.

In the image, Gladys Portugués appears with her husband Jean-Claude Van Damme in front of the incredible Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk1model of excellent performance that offers power of 150 horsepower with 205Nm of maximum torque, five cylinders in V, maximum speed of 183km/h and travel from 0 to 100km/h in 9.2 seconds.

The photo received thousands of reactions on social networks and was taken in 1986, when Jean-Claude Van Damme was barely 26 years old.surprising everyone with the most special vehicle during its golden age.