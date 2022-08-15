The best Diego Luna movies and where to watch them

diego moon is ready to carry out a new success. The actor prepares for the launch of Andorthe series that serves as a prequel to the film Rogue One and that you can see through Disney Plus. This expansion of star wars universe will have a total of 12 episodesand will premiere on August 31.

But, in addition to making television series that surprise the audience, the actor dedicated many years of his career to shine in the film industry. each of his films they stood out for different reasons, but only some of them were marked in the memory of the audience. Today we are going to talk about them.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is one of Diego Luna’s most popular movies.

The Diego Luna movies you can’t miss

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Disney Plus

Without a doubt, this is the best film he ever made. diego moon. In this production of starwars, the actor put himself in the shoes of Cassian Andor; a friendly and heroic intelligence officer from the Rebel Allegiance. Along with K-2SO and Jyn Erso, he traveled to Jedha in an attempt to obtain schematics that would aid the Rebellion against the Empire.

As we said before, the character will have his own series on the streaming platform of Disney. Therefore, we will learn more about him and we will be part of several of his adventures.

Milk – Apple TV

This 2008 production focuses on the biographical story of Harvey Milkthe first openly gay elected official who was assassinated in 1978. The film begins with his death and then flashes back to 1970 when Milk he turned 40. It is starring Sean Penn, who won an Oscar for his glorious work. Within the cast is Moon, who gives life to a character named Jack Lira. It is about one of the loves that passed through the life of Milk and with whom he had relations. Her acting work caught the attention of several people.

Frida – Apple TV

Julie Taylor commissioned to direct a biographical film about Frida Kahlo. This production closely follows the Mexican painter, who began painting after sustaining life-changing injuries in a traffic accident. The story centers on her marriage to famed muralist Diego Rivera, her personal demons, and her political endeavors. diego moon he played Frida’s boyfriend, Alejandro González Arias, whom she dated for three years before meeting her husband.

This is what the young Diego Luna looked like with Salma Hayek in the movie Frida.

The film won two Academy Awards: Best Makeup and Best Original Score. For its part, Salma Hayek She was nominated for her incredible performance and for bringing the protagonist of the story to life.

The Terminal – HBO Max

Another of the great films that the actor made was The terminal. It is one of the biopics most famous of Steven Spielberg; is based on the story of an Iranian refugee who lived at Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years. In the skin of Viktor Navorski, the protagonist of the story, he put on Tom Hanks.

As for the character that the Mexican brought to life, he is a boy who works inside the airport and who asks Viktor to help him win Dolores’ heart in exchange for a hot meal.

The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks.

Tough and Corny – Netflix

This film closely follows two brothers from Mexico who have the opportunity to leave their small town life behind and join a professional soccer team. Both were recruited as up-and-coming talents, but the scout can only take one to Mexico City. So who will he choose? The comedy is directed by Carlos Cuaronbrother of Alfonso Cuaron. It is starring diego moon and for his great friend, Gael Garcia Bernal. Both gave us a talented and unforgettable duo.

