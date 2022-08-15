The best Diego Luna movies and where to watch them

diego moon is ready to carry out a new success. The actor prepares for the launch of Andorthe series that serves as a prequel to the film Rogue One and that you can see through Disney Plus. This expansion of star wars universe will have a total of 12 episodesand will premiere on August 31.

But, in addition to making television series that surprise the audience, the actor dedicated many years of his career to shine in the film industry. each of his films they stood out for different reasons, but only some of them were marked in the memory of the audience. Today we are going to talk about them.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker