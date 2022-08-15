The 10 Movies Fans Consider Just Perfect

Cinema enchants and fascinates us, so we are always looking for the best recommendations so as not to miss anything that the seventh art has in store for us, but have you ever wondered, what is your favorite movie? or what would be the perfect tape?

If they ever did, let us tell them that they were not the only ones, as several Internet users made a list of the movies perfect and we agree with some, but we also want to know what our beloved readers think and know if they agree with the following list.

1. White House (1942)

Fans of this film stated that it is simply perfect, with a more than excellent international cast and in which Bogie gave his best performance. In addition, it has a masterful script.

two. Unexpected miracles (1999)

This movie has made more than one of us cry. Among the opinions of the public it is read that it is a masterpiece of cinematography.

3. The Godfather (1972)

An Internet user claimed that it was the best American film in color. We don’t know if it’s really the best, but it’s great and has left an indelible mark on the history of cinema, yes!

Four. Return to the future (1985)

This film is an icon of pop culture and the great thing is that it gives us a perfect dose of the obsession with time travel. In fact, his own concept has been addressed in movies, series, literature, comics, anime and video games.

5. Escape dream (1994)

A fan He assured that matching the narration of the story by Morgan Freeman is impossible. Also, its plot takes place in a time when there would be no way to make it look like. It’s perfect!

6. Who cheated on roger rabbit? (1988)

The production is impressive, especially if we take into account that at that time the animation was still done with the old process on acetate. How to overcome it?

7. Gladiator (2000)

The theme, the soundtrack, the scenes. Everything in the movie is unbeatable!

8. Shark (1975)

Steven Spielberg did a fantastic job and although the story has had its remakes, none have matched the terror in the salt water with that impressive robot that was made in a time when the cinema did not have so many technological resources. And how to forget his legendary piece of music?

9. The silence of the inocents(1991)

Speaking of remakesthese should be attempted when you are sure you can outperform the original, but outperform The silence of the inocents, we don’t think so!

10. Spirited Away (2001)

This movie is a bit out of this conventional list, but the fans they have rescued it and say they should never do it again. Will it be her?