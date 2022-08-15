The 10-cent coin with a strange error that is sold for 35 thousand pesos | PHOTO

on the portal of Internet Mercado Libre is for sale a coin of 10 centsthe curious thing about the event is that what they ask to take it away is the amount of 35 thousand pesosbecause it is not a common piece, it has an error that makes it unique and special for collectors and numismatists.

The money of 10 cents have a mistake in the song, that is to say in the outline and in the image of the copy the peculiarity is seen, it is worth mentioning that it belongs to the family D of coins minted in 2009but in one of the comments of the publication there are those who mention that this is how all of that series came out

“In my coin collection, I have more than 52 of these (I didn’t want to keep counting them). Absolutely all of them have that double edge. It is not an error, no ‘special’ feature. She does not deserve that price that you ask for, ”reports a user whose name does not appear.

The “normal” coin on the obverse bears the National Emblem in sculptural relief in the center, with the legend “UNITED STATES OF MEXICO” and form the upper semicircle, while on the reverse the number ten “10” as the main motif of the central part and face value, to its right the symbol of cents “¢”, in the upper field in the center the year of minting, in the lower field in the center the symbol of the Mint “M°” , on the right parallel to the frame, a stylization of the Sun Stone Sacrificial Ring.

Description of the currency according to Banxico

Composition:

Between 16% and 18% (sixteen and eighteen percent) chromium;

0.75% (seventy-five hundredths of a percentage point) of nickel, maximum;

0.12% (twelve hundredths of a percentage point) of carbon, maximum;

1% (one percent) silicon, maximum;

1% (one percent) manganese, maximum;

0.03% (three hundredths of a percentage point) sulfur, maximum;

0.04% (four hundredths of a percentage point) of phosphorus, maximum, and the rest of iron

