Tell me Flow: Tell me Flow went on a spree with Camila Cabello in Miami – Music

The Panamanian producer continues to ‘give everything’ at an international level together with well-known figures with whom he not only performs musical works, but also has the luxury of bragging on social networks that they are his friends at parties and parrandas.





Through their social networks, Dimelo Flow, published some images in the company of Dj Diplo and the singer of Cuban origin, Camila Cabello in a Miami nightclub. In the photo you can see how the Panamanian is having an incredible time at Space Club, along with his girlfriend, Jacky Guzmán and ‘La Doradita’, Liza Hernández.

“To many Rock Stars in one place. Many rock stars in the same place”, Flow wrote under a carousel of photos from the epic night he spent in Miami, where in addition to sharing with Camila Cabello and Dj Diplo, he was also animating the party behind the controls, throwing mixes. The Panamanian producer also shared a video in his Instagram stories where he is seen greeting Bad Bunny, the artist of the moment.





Dimelo Flow future plans

The Panamanian producer also used his Instagram account to announce his new musical projects. Jorge Valdés, real name of the producer, announced that he held a meeting with Richard Méndez, the owner of the Rich Music record label, announcing that new projects and more music are coming.

In addition, he published a photo with the Puerto Rican urban artist, Arcángel. “That joint doesn’t fail”, talking about their next project together.