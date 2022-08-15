Tarantino prefers ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ to ‘The Last Crusade’

As with everything, there is a certain portion of people who defend Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skulla late sequel that brought together steven spielberg with Harrison Ford in 2008. It is not, in general, the most widespread opinion, and in fact one of the great challenges facing indiana jones 5 (where james mangold replaces Spielberg but Ford remains at the foot of the canyon) is to fix the bad taste in the mouth left by the previous film. However, if there is someone in Hollywood whose judgment is capable of surprising us and seems to fit perfectly with the logic hot take of social networks, that is Quentin Tarantino. The director not only likes Indiana Jones 4. He also prefers her over another.

interviewed on the podcast ReelBlendDirector of once upon a time in hollywood has improvised a ranking of the saga of Indiana Jonesand it turns out that in addition to praising The kingdom of the crystal skullhas a somewhat unpleasant opinion of the previous film: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Released in 1989 to great public and critical acclaim, this third installment united Indiana Jones with his father, played by Sean Connery, in search of the Holy Grail. The consensus that it is a great movie has been maintained over the years, but here comes Tarantino to challenge it. “I like it more the crystal skull than Sean Connery’s. I don’t like Sean Connery’s at all…”





“It’s a very boring movie. It’s boring. And he’s not an interesting character. The joke tells itself, it’s like ‘stop!, or my mother shoots’”. Tarantino alludes to the 1992 film Stop!, or my mother shootswho starred Sylvester Stallone as a tough cop in the company of his adorable mother, played by Estelle Getty. It is not, of course, a title with as much prestige as the last crusadeand Tarantino may be the only person in the world who has thought of linking the third Indiana Jones film with Stop!, or my mother shoots. That is why he is someone who makes himself loved so much, we suppose.

In any case, Tarantino may need to revise his order of preference once he sees indiana jones 5a film that is finalizing its production and is scheduled for release in June 30, 2023.

