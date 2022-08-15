Suri, daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, makes her film debut

the only daughter of Tom Cruise Y Katie Holmes He has decided to follow in the footsteps of his famous parents and he did it with a great project. Suri Cruise16, took the most important step in his new artistic facet in the film “Alone Together”, written and directed by his mother.

(Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes/Getty Images)

Most surprisingly, in addition to bearing a strong physical resemblance to the “Dawson’s Creek” star, Suri’s voice sounds so similar to Katie’s that it could pass as the same person. The teenager sings throughout the intro of the recently released movie.

“She’s very, very talented. She said she would and she recorded it and I let her do her thing,” Katie told Yahoo! Entertainment.

Suri Cruise sings a version of “Blue Moon” in the opening credits. “That’s the way I run in general. It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want: do your own thing.'” When asked why she agreed to have her daughter take part in the feature film, she replied, “I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her.”

The film tells a romantic story and is set during the health crisis caused by Covid-19.

For Suri Cruise Y Katie Holmesthe song “Blue Moon” has high sentimental value, as they were inspired by Diane Keaton’s performance in the 2014 film “And So It Goes”.

“Diane met my daughter when she was one year old,” Katie told Yahoo!

Suri Cruise was born on April 18, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. Since her birth, the little girl has been away from the public eye and although she has currently been captured on several occasions by the paparazzi, in reality, her mother prefers that she have a life as normal as possible.

(Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise walk on a New York street / Getty Images)

“I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her individuality,” said Katie Holmes.