stars who are also artists

Actors, singers, models: anyone can hide an artist’s soul, even those who have become famous for something else. This is demonstrated by stars like Johnny Depp, who recently presented his first exhibition, or Britney Spears who defined therapeutic painting.

Someone star of Hollywood have a artistic talent hidden, in some cases very well to the point of hardly finding any trace of it. The creative flair is much more widespread than you think, especially if you are an actor or a singer by profession. There fantasy it has no limits, even more so if you hold a brush or work with your hands, creating small gems.

Many, for example, know Johnny Depp for his long filmography and easily associate it with Edward scissor hands or a Jack Sparrow neither Pirates of the Caribbean. Recently the world of news has closely followed the divorce with Amber Heard, a separation turned into a media circus and at the mercy of social media. But, in private, Johnny Depp hides a soul from artist and it is not the only one.

Famous stars as artists: from Johnny Depp to Britney Spears

Despite the cataclysm caused by the court trial of Amber Heard, Johnny Depp wanted to get rid of the negativity by sharing his art with anyone who liked him. The actor, as People reports, this summer – precisely in July 2022 – organized his first art exhibition formal with nearly 800 prints of his favorite portraits. The collection is titled Friends & Heroes and sees depicted many well-known faces to pop culture including Elizabeth Taylor, Bob Dylan And Al Pacino. According to the American tabloid, the exhibition would have earned around 3.6 million dollars. And Johnny Depp isn’t the only celebrity artist.

Also Gugu Mbatha-Rawactress best known for films such as In the folds of time, The competition And Alice and Peter but also for TV series like Loki And The Morning Show, has a hidden talent. She has a soft spot for caricatures of famous people, an artistic flair that defines “introspective“. Also thanks to the pandemicwhich kept her away from the set, the actress explored more the love of painting and painted some portraits like that of George Floyd.

And what about Heidi Klumfashion goddess who is increasingly cultivating his presence also on TV with Making The Cut. On Instagram, the supermodel showed her artistic side as she paints what appears to be a portrait of her husband Tom Kaulitz. For Britney Spearsinstead, the painting it has become an art therapeutic which helped her face the most difficult times of her life. But it’s also a profitable business, considering that Robin Leach sold one of her paintings at auction for around $ 10,000. Chris Brown instead he has a penchant for graffiti and made one with Super Mario with dreads. Also Sylver Stallone defines himself a painter, as well as Jim Carrey.