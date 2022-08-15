Spider-Man actor Tom Holland takes a break from social media for his mental health

Tom Holland

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The protagonist of Spider-Man, Tom Holland, announced this Sunday that he will stay away from social networks because he discovered that they could be “harmful” for his mental health.

The 26-year-old Briton joins other big stars in the entertainment world, such as Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello, who have been outspoken about how some platforms like Twitter or Instagram can affect mental health.

many of his followers they applauded his decision and one assured that it was a “smart move”.

In a video posted online, Holland called Instagram and Twitter “overstimulating” and “overwhelming.”

