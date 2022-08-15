Spider-Man actor Tom Holland takes a break from social media for his mental health

25 minutes

image source, Getty Images Caption, Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The protagonist of Spider-Man, Tom Holland, announced this Sunday that he will stay away from social networks because he discovered that they could be “harmful” for his mental health.

The 26-year-old Briton joins other big stars in the entertainment world, such as Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello, who have been outspoken about how some platforms like Twitter or Instagram can affect mental health.

many of his followers they applauded his decision and one assured that it was a “smart move”.

In a video posted online, Holland called Instagram and Twitter “overstimulating” and “overwhelming.”

“When I read things about myself online I feel trapped and spiral and ultimately it’s detrimental to my state of mind,” added the young actor. “That’s why I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Holland plays the superhero also known as “Spider-Man” in the film. “Spider-Man: No Way Home“(Spider-Man: No Way Home)which received multiple praise from critics last year upon its release and was highly successful at the box office.

“terrible”

In the video, which Holland posted for his 67 million Instagram followers, the young actor used the opportunity to promote a charity dedicated to fostering good mental health among teenagers.

“Please, Take all the time you need“, commented another user of the social network. “What matters most is your well-being.”

Pop star Justin Bieber, who has previously spoken out about his own mental health struggles, replied, “I love you, man.”

The actor’s presence on social media had become less frequent in recent months.

Last year, a report by the Education Policy Institute’s Prince’s Trust, which supports young people in the UK, found that adolescent mental health, well-being and self-esteem were being damaged by the intensive use of networks social.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez noted a few years ago that social media has been “terrible” for her generation and urged people to set time limits on their online activities.

Other stars like Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, and Demi Lovato have also withdrawn from social media for certain periods of time.