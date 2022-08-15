So are the new Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite! A video filters them ahead of time

I was so calm looking at the ceiling and thinking about whether to go to bed so I could catch the update of Fortnite morning with force when I have taken to take a look at Twitter while brushing my teeth. It was then that I found that the community of game leakers has already leaked the trailer of the crossover with Dragon Ball and the appearance that all the skins have. Next, I leave you with all the data:

The video in question has been shared by the leaker known as iFireMonkey On twitter

On twitter I have to warn you that it is not in very good quality and has no sound, but it allows us to see what the new Dragon Ball skins look like in Fortnite

Not only that, since we can also see in the video a lot of gestures, hang gliders and other plugins that will arrive tomorrow at the battle royale

that will arrive tomorrow at the battle royale I leave you with the video below so you can take a look with your own eyes

These are all the contents that the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball would bring

Taking into account what was seen in the trailer, It is possible that this crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball It holds many surprises for us, but what I can do is leave you with a list of everything that can be seen in it:

Goku skin normal, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct

Vegeta skin normal, Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Blue

Beerus Skin

bulma skin

New hang gliders: the kinton cloud and the Saiyan space capsule

New Gesture: Fusion

New weapon for the game: Kamehameha

Finally, I can only remind you that this collaboration will be released tomorrow, August 16, throughout the world. I will keep you posted on anything that comes to light about her.