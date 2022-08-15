Smiling and holding hands: This is how Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were shown together for the first time since the Oscars slap | People | Entertainment

The controversial couple formed by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith returned to hog space in the world media. This time being shown in public for the first time since the slap incident at the Oscars.

Will Smith and his wife Jada were filmed and photographed together for the first time since Will slapped Chris Rock for a joke at Jada’s expense during the 2022 Oscars in March.

The couple, who seemed to be in a good mood, were caught by paparazzi last Saturday, August 13, in Malibu, near the famous Nobu, leaving a restaurant and walking hand in hand while Will greeted spectators, according to TMZ.

“He slapped us all and when you hit my son, you hit me”: For this reason Will Smith also apologized to Chris Rock’s mother by acknowledging how many people he hurt

The couple was dressed casually. Will in a black sports cap, navy polo shirt and matching pants for the outing, completing the look with a fresh pair of white Air Force Ones.

Jada also sported sneakers with her all-black ensemble. He was wearing a flannel shirt around his waist and finishing off his look with dainty jewelry and a pair of sunglasses, Page Six also revealed.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith look happy together

This first public outing for Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith comes weeks after the actor released his latest apology for slapping Rock at the Oscars. This, due to a joke from “GI Jane” that the comedian told in reference to Jada, who suffers from alopecia due to her hair loss.

“I reached out to Chris and the message he got is that he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will,” Smith explained in the video posted on YouTube. “I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here when you’re ready to talk.”

“I’m not a victim,” said Chris Rock four months after the slap Will Smith gave him

Jada addressed the moment during a June episode of her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk.” There she said that she would like “these two intelligent and capable men to have the opportunity to heal, talk about this and reconcile.

As for Rock, the comedian only discussed the matter onstage during recent performances, including comparing Smith to the former Death Row Records executive and prominent Suge Knight.

“Everybody is trying to be a fucking victim,” Rock, 57, said during a show at the Fox Theater in Atlanta. “If everyone claims to be a victim, then no one will listen to the real victims. Even me taking a slap in the face from Suge Smith. Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock added.

