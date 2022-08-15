Sing 2: the celebrated sequel to one of the best animated films of the last decade | FAME

One of the most anticipated premieres of HBO Max has just come true streaming platform, after the success of its first installment. This is the second part of one of the most successful animated films of recent years and that has a cast made up of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, among others. The film hit theaters during December 2021.

now it is found available online, with a story that has not clashed with what was seen in the first film. With great voices, songs and a moving plotthe sequel has lived up to expectations.

Is about “song 2″ (”Sings! two” either “Sing 2: Come and sing again!“), the Garth Jennings animated filmwho writes and directs this musical comedy that raised more than $410 million at the box office. Here we tell you about the plot and how to watch it on the streaming platform.

The stars of “Sing 2” behind the red curtain (Photo: Illumination)

WHAT IS “SING 2″ ABOUT?

the tape continues the story of the new buster moon theaterwho now wants to take a bigger step in his career: succeed in redshore city with an original program that brings together the singers who surprised their audience in the first film. For this, they will have an audition with Jimmy Crystalone of the most influential and evil moguls in entertainment.

Buster gathers his stars and they present their show to Crystal.who despises them as he did before Suki Lane. However, it will be Gunter who pulls out an ace up his sleeve by saying that his show would bring rock star Clay Calloway. This does interest Crystal, who immediately agrees.

In this way, Buster will try not only to convince Clay to return to the stage, but also You will have to put on the show of your life. The problems, of course, will not be lacking among the cast members. However, the songs promise to captivate all viewers.

Between a plot of intrigue, betrayals and a lot of music, “Sing 2″ manages to replicate the success of the celebrated first installmentwith a funny and moving story about differences and dreams.

Buster Moon looking at how his show is made up of a few (Photo: Illumination)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “SING 2″?

Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon

Reese Witherspoon as Rosita

Scarlett Johansson as Ash

Taron Egerton as Johnny

Tori Kelly as Meena

Nick Kroll as Gunther

Garth Jennings as Mrs. Crawley

Nick Offerman as Norman

Bobby Cannavale as Jimmy Crystal

Halsey as Porsha Crystal

Pharrell Williams as Alfonso

Letitia Wright as Nooshy

Eric Andre as Darius

Chelsea Peretti as Suki Lane

Bonus as Clay Calloway

HOW TO WATCH “SING 2″?

Tape “Sing 2” by Garth Jennings is available on the streaming platform hbo max from Friday, August 12. To watch the movie online, you can click on this link.

“SING 2″ TRAILER