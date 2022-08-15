Sidney Sweeney Wears a Vintage Dress From the ‘Euphoria’ Wardrobe

Oscar Wilde said that life imitates art, not the other way around. Some will make an effort to debate it, but the trends of street style indicate that we are increasingly influenced by popular series and movies. This is confirmed by the rise of the esthetic regency core of The Bridgertons or the resurrection of the iconic styles of sex in new yorkalthough the most viral phenomenon is a consequence of the garish looks vintage that appear in euphoria. Her success has been such that even her own actresses have wanted to get hold of the dressing room of the series to take it off the screens. If you don’t believe us, ask Sidney Sweneywho did not hesitate to borrow a vampire design previously worn by her partner Alexa Demie (and more FASHION performers).

The ‘vampiress’ dress that Sidney borrowed from the closet of euphoria

Under the tutelage of her stylist Molly Dickinson, Sidney picked up a well-deserved accolade at the HCA TV Awards with this stunning Structural velvet minidress nicknamed ‘Vampiresa’ and signed by the genius of fashion Thierry Mugler, passed away earlier this year. The creation has puffed sleeves that fall to the elbows, a characteristic detail of the designer, in addition to the neckline ‘tab’ of Mugler in the bustier, which leads dramatically into a flattering peplum skirt.

It is true that we speak of a transcendental look in the history of fashion, but we could not avoid having a ‘fan moment’ when remembering that we also saw it in a scene of euphoria. However, it wasn’t Sweeney, who plays the role of Cassie, who wore this piece on the small screen.

The series has contributed enormously to consolidate the maximalist aesthetic of zoomers with their nineties and two-mile inspired looks. And it is that Heidi Bivens, costume director, spends much of her time diving into collector or second-hand stores in search of the perfect garments for her protagonists. In the second episode of the last season, the very stylish Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), babysitting for a wealthy household, steps into the closet of her dreams and tries amazing haute couture piecesone after another, imagining another life very different from the one that has touched him.

Among them, one of the multiple versions of Mugler’s ‘Vampiress’ dresswith a wide asymmetric cascading skirt, which was launched in the Fall/Winter 1991 collectionwhile the ‘mini’ specimen with a belt that her co-star selected belongs to her repertoire haute couture from 1981. And they are not the only actresses in the series who have surrendered to vintage author creations: Zendaya has posed on the red carpet with dresses of great antiquity on more than six occasions.

From Zendaya to Dua Lipa: the fury of ‘Gen Z’ for luxury vintage

Just like Sweeney, Dua Lipa could not resist the charms of this flagship garment and premiered it long before both actresses, in December 2020, on the occasion of its presentation in the 46th season of Saturday night Live. It’s not by chance! We are before another example of how the fashionable girls of generation Z they are incessantly searching for distinctive and daring garments from times that never lived. This was told to us by Brynn Jones, founder of Aralda Vintage, in an interview about the impact of the wardrobe of euphoria: “These young women were still very young, if they were even born, when we carried these crazy trends. Now that they’re old enough to express themselves through fashion, it must be fun to be able to incorporate what they grew up admiring into their wardrobes.”

The phenomenon does not seem to be exclusive, however, of the most stylish teenagers and twentysomethings, since some iconic actresses over 40 have found in the designs vintage an ally to cross the premieres of cinema without the risk of coinciding with another professional colleague. At least that’s what I thought for sure Natalie Portman when you selected the same dress as Sidney and Dua for the LA Dance Project Annual Gala, held in October 2021.