she is his beautiful wife who is a film producer

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most famous actors who has not had an easy life, but has succeeded in the world of cinema, starring in more than 20 movies.

He is remembered for his roles in Hombre de Hierro in the movies of Marvel, Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Dolittlejust to name a few.





However, his life was not always full of successes, due to his drug addiction, which led him to interrupt his career.





But, there was a woman who not only rescued his career, but also him and made him stay away from drugs, when no one else could, not even Sarah Jessica Parker, who ran away when she saw how deeply addicted he was and didn’t want to leave.

Robert Downey Jr.: Meets his wife who is a film producer and saved his life and career

that woman was Susan Nicole, a famous film producer who at first did not want to meet or work with him due to his excesses and his way of being so rebellious.

No one wanted to work with Robert at the time, and although neither did she. she was excited and agreed to meet with him and gave him the opportunity he needed so much.

When she met him she didn’t like him at all and was predisposed, but when he began to work with him and live together, he began to see him in a different way, and his laughter, talent, and intelligence began to arrow her.

The attraction was mutual, and one day Robert Downey Jr. invited her to dinner, and from that moment their romance began, although not everything went well from the beginning.

Susan saw that side “dark” of the actor after finishing the film they were working on and she told him that he had to change his lifestyle to continue with her.

Finally, this pushed Robert to leave drugs behind and dumped them in the ocean, making the decision to rehab and have a relationship with that special woman.

The love story of Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Nicole

This is how the actor moved on and began a happy life both personally and professionally, and in the 2005 they got married.





In the In 2012 they had their first child Exton, who is already 10 years old and in 2014 they had Avril, who is already 7 years old. and is identical to her mother.

the actor shares photos with his wife constantly in his networks, and shows that they have a beautiful and special relationship after 17 years together.





He shows very in love, grateful and proud of the woman at his side, and he always dedicates words and messages of love to her, making it clear that she is the woman of his life.



